New ‘You’ season 5 trailer teases Netflix show’s killer final season

Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg returns to NYC for a bloody homecoming

Penn Badgley in You season 5
(Image credit: Netflix)

The saga of serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will officially come to a bloody end with "You" season 5 in April after quite a winding road for the hit psychological thriller series, which stretches seven years, 50 episodes, two networks (from Lifetime to its current home of Netflix), numerous cities (we've followed Joe's killing spree from New York City to Los Angeles to jolly old London) and countless crimes along the way.

And on Monday, March 10, Netflix gave "You" fans a little taste of that deliciously dark final chapter of Joe Goldberg's story, with a new two-minute trailer teasing "the killer finale you never saw coming."

The clip finds our dangerous protagonist back in "the greatest city in the world," New York, happily on the arm of his season 4 love interest Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie) as she assumes her powerful role as the high-profile head of her father's company, the T. R. Lockwood Corporation.

Things seem to be going well for Joe ("Fame definitely took a bit of getting used to, but to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self" he proclaims in the new teaser), until his dark past and a new face — Bronte, a free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe, played by "The Handmaid's Tale" star Madeline Brewer — surface to complicate his "perfect life."

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Kate's splashy new gig means an extra dose of scrutiny on Joe, and we see his messy and murderous past aired out on the front page of newspapers and across social media: "They've made me the most visible man in New York."

The new trailer also gives an extended introduction to Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law, both played by "Pitch Perfect" actress Anna Camp.

The characters are described as follows: “Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary…be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR.’ But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade.”

In one scene, Joe can be seen donning a black face mask and ominously following one of the Lockwood sisters, seemingly to off her. "There isn't a line I wouldn't cross to protect this family," Joe can be heard in voiceover. "Is that so wrong? If it's for the right reasons?"

“At heart, I am a normal guy,” Badgley's Joe declares in the trailer's dramatic final moments. “As for you ... we’re not done with each other yet.”

We'll see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg when the fifth and final season of "You" premieres on Netflix on Thursday, April 24.

Based on the novel series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" has risen in the rankings of best Netflix shows over the years, so the big finale will no doubt be a bloody good one. In the meantime, here are great shows like "You" to watch while you wait for season 5.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
Writer

Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 

