5 best thriller movies of 2024 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

The past year has delivered thriller fans plenty of worthwhile movies to watch. In fact, 2024 has been one of the strongest years for thriller movies in quite a while. A new film stuffed with twists, tension and compelling characters was released almost every month.

Even better, thriller fans have been able to enjoy new flicks that run the gamut of the genre from crime to mystery, dark to legal. Whatever type of thriller you prefer, there’s almost certainly a pick that will appeal to your tastes. Below, I’m rounding up some of my favorite thriller movies of 2024, with each entry earning at least 90% on Rotten Tomatoes . That speaks to their quality.

I've also included details on where you can stream my picks so you can plan your next thriller movie marathon. So without further preamble, these are the five thriller movies released in 2024 that you need to watch right now…

'Strange Darling'

Strange Darling | Official Final Trailer | In Theaters Aug 23rd - YouTube Watch On

Comfortably the most overlooked thriller of 2024, “Strange Darling” is a movie where nothing is what it seems. Told in six chapters presented out of order, just when you think you’ve got your head around this thriller’s dark narrative, the rug is pulled out from under you and a shocking truth is revealed. But “Strange Darling” isn’t just a vehicle for a killer twist, it’s also a showcase of Willa Fitzgerald who is magnetic throughout. Oh, and her co-star Kyle Gallner is similarly fantastic in a role that requires more range than it might seem.

“Strange Darling” centers on a motel meeting between an unnamed man and a woman. Starting as an alcohol-induced sexually charged encounter, the evening soon takes a turn, and the morning after is worse than even the most lethal hangover. I could say a lot more about this riveting thriller, but a huge “Strange Darling” relies on the sense of the unknown, so I’ll say no more. Just be sure to stream it as soon as possible before you have something spoiled.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Amazon with purchase

'Juror No. 2'

Juror #2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

“Juror No. 2” feels a little old school. It’s the sort of grown-up legal thriller we don’t see all too much of these days, but I’m delighted that director Clint Eastwood crafted one in what has been billed as his final feature. The movie stars Nicholas Hoult as a juror for a high-profile murder case who faces a complex ethical dilemma when he realizes he is (inadvertently) responsible for the crime, rather than the man currently on trial and facing a jail sentence.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also featuring Toni Collette as a determined prosecutor, J. K. Simmons as a fellow juror and Kiefer Sutherland as a defense attorney, “Juror No. 2” boasts a cast just as fantastic as its compelling premise. Eastwood opts for a less-than-flashy filmmaking style which can lead to a few scenes looking more like a TV drama than a Hollywood feature, but “Juror No. 2” is so engaging, you won’t care about the bland color palette. Plus, it’s a thriller that will have you debating its central moral question long after the credits have rolled.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it on Max

'Conclave'

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

Who knew the super secretive process for selecting a new pope would be fertile ground for a mystery thriller? Well, probably anybody who read Robert Harris’ 2016 novel on which “Conclave” is based, but for me, this Edward Berger feature came from nowhere to become one of my favorite movies of the year. Packing constant shocking revelations and interesting reflections on religion in the modern day, “Conclave” is the thinking man’s thriller.

When Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the election of a new leader of the Catholic Church, what already seems a tough job becomes even more thorny as rumors rip through the College of Cardinals and dark secrets come to light. Fiennes is fantastic in the lead role, but Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini equally deserve plaudits. “Conclave” has the best ensemble of any thriller in 2024. While the ending has proved divisive, the palatable tension will keep you hooked.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Peacock

'A Different Man'

A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Sebastian Stan has been getting a lot of praise for his lead role in “A Different Man”, and while I think the Marvel alumnus deserves his flowers, for me, the real scene-stealer of this psychological thriller is Adam Pearson, who plays an uber charismatic performer that drives the lead character quite literally up the wall. Leaning heavily on the drama, “A Different Man” is an interesting mixture of tones, part comedy, part thriller and with a big scoop of tragedy as well.

Edward (Stan) is a struggling actor with neurofibromatosis that undergoes a new medical procedure that alters his appearance after falling in love with his neighbor (Renate Reinsve). While his new face allows him opportunities he never had before, including scoring a part in an upcoming off-broadway show, he feels deeply threatened by Oswald (Pearson), a confident man also with neurofibromatosis who charms his way into Edward’s social circle. Dipping into the surreal, “A Different Man” is an absorbing and unique watch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Amazon with purchase

'Heretic'

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Hugh Grant made his name playing charming leads in romantic comedies and while he showed a hint of his capabilities to play the villain in the family-friendly “Paddington 2”, in “Heretic” the Brit plays completely against type to deliver arguably his strongest performance to date. As the name suggests, “Heretic” is a religious-themed thriller that centers on a part of Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) that knock on the wrong door.

Welcomed into the home of Mr. Reed (Grant), they find their faith challenged by a man with a deep understanding of theology. But a debate over the merits of religion is just the start of Mr. Reed’s sinister plans, and soon the two women are plunged into a shocking nightmare. Grant’s performance is the biggest draw, but the script work from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (who also co-direct) is similarly impressive. Surprisingly, the dialogue-heavy first act is my favorite part. But those looking for twists and turns are well-served by the finale which gets dark quickly.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Amazon with purchase