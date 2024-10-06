7 best shows about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

People love a show about serial killers. It may be macabre, but whether it's a fictional killer or a story pulled straight from true crime, people can't get enough of people (usually men) who commit these heinous acts.

Lucky for you, the best streaming services are loaded with a fair amount of quality serial killer shows. Netflix has several, like "Monster," "Mindhunter" and "You," but Prime Video, Paramount Plus and others also have some great offerings. My personal favorite on the list is "Hannibal" and while you can watch it on Prime Video, you can also watch it for free on Pluto TV. There's no excuse not to hit play.

So without further ado, here are the seven best shows about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more.

'Monster' (Netflix)

DAHMER Trailer (2022) - YouTube Watch On

There are now two seasons of "Monster," but I'm specifically recommending the first season, now known as "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." The second season is titled "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" and let's just say we have regrets about watching it.

Created by "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy, this 10-episode season stars Evan Peters as the titular infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. A biographical dramatization, the show dives into his murders from 1978 to 1991 examining instances where Dahmer was nearly apprehended and how racial bias and apathy helped enable his crimes. It's not wholly accurate, but it is an excellent true crime drama.

Watch on Netflix

'Mindhunter' (Netflix)

MINDHUNTER | Trailer 2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With many of its episodes directed and at least partially produced by legendary director David Fincher, there's maybe no serial killer show more cinematic than "Mindhunter." The show is based on the 1995 true crime book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" and ran for two seasons. Some would argue it ended far too soon.

The show stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, and Anna Torv as psychologist Wendy Carr. They work in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit trying to use the knowledge of serial killers to solve open cases. In season 1, they interview the coed killer Edmund Kemper (Cameron Britton) among many other serial killers to solve cases from 1977 to 1980. In season 2, they investigate the Atlanta murders of 1979 to 1981 and again features a host of actors portraying several notable serial killers.

Watch on Netflix

'Dexter' (Paramount Plus)

Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series - YouTube Watch On

"Dexter" is probably the most famous serial killer TV show ever made. It ran for eight seasons from 2006-2013, not including a spin-off series "Dexter: New Blood" that debuted in 2021. While not every season landed with audiences or critics, when this show was at its peak, it was among the best shows on TV. It was nominated for several awards, including multiple Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Michael C. Hall).

Part of what made the show so brilliant was the premise. In "Dexter," Hall plays the titular Dexter Morgan, a forensic technician for the Miami police. But when he wasn't helping the police, he was murdering murderers that he felt had escaped adequate justice. If you're looking for a serial killer with a moral code — however twisted — this is the show for you.

Watch on Paramount Plus or Netflix

'You' (Netflix)

YOU Official Trailer (2018) Netflix TV Series HD - YouTube Watch On

Of all the shows on this list, "You" probably irks me the most. Maybe it's because of how integral toxic relationships and stalking are to the story, or maybe it's my frustration that the main character just keeps getting away with murder (literally). Either way, something about this show just prevents me from watching it.

But if you can stomach it you probably won't regret it. By all accounts, the series is very good, even if it hasn't translated into awards. "You" stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a seemingly charming bookstore manager who obsesses over women to the point of murdering anyone who stands in his way. It also stars Badgley as Will Bettelheim, Goldberg's new identity as Los Angeles transplant in season 2. But Joe/Will cannot shake off his evil ways, and eventually, he has to adopt a third identity in season 4. Watch it now before season 5 comes out in the not-too-distant future.

Watch on Netflix

'Hannibal' (Prime Video)

Hannibal Season 1 Official Trailer Top Rated TV Shows All Time - YouTube Watch On

If you ask people what TV show they thought was canceled way too soon, you might be surprised to hear how many respond with "Hannibal." It'd certainly be my answer. Mads Mikkelsen's portrayal of fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter is among the best of any serial killer on TV or film.

A prequel to "The Silence of the Lambs," this show borrows heavily from the novels "Red Dragon," "Hannibal," and "Hannibal Rising." It stars Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham, whose been hired by Jack Crawford (Lawrence Fishburne) to investigate a serial killer in Minnesota. Aiding Will is the forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer with sights on breaking Graham and turning the FBI investigator into a killer.

Watch on Prime Video, AMC Plus or Pluto TV (free with ads)

'Bates Motel' (Prime Video)

Bates Motel: 60 Second Trailer | A&E - YouTube Watch On

Those familiar with the name Norman Bates likely (rightfully) think of the character for Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." This show serves as a prequel to that iconic horror movie, where Norman's multiple personalities took over to deadly effect.

"Bates Motel" though, is set in contemporary times and in the fictional town of White Bay rather than Fairvale. It begins with Norman's mother Norma (Vera Farmiga) buying the Seafairer motel so that she and Norman (Freddie Highmore) can start a new life following the death of Norma's husband. But as Norman's mental health deteriorates, he becomes dangerous and Norma struggles to protect her son. The final season loosely adapts the 1959 novel "Psycho" that the Hitchcock movie was based on.

Watch on Prime Video

'Black Bird' (Apple TV Plus)

Black Bird Limited Series Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Some of these shows feature the serial killer as the lead character, arguably glorifying them, or at least asking us to take a more complex look at what makes these murders tick.

Not "Black Bird," though. In this Apple TV Plus miniseries, the serial killer villain is pure evil, and that's established early on. The show stars Taron Egerton as James "Jimmy" Keene, a charming criminal caught in a drug bust and sentenced to 10 years without parole. While in prison, he's offered a way out — get the FBI evidence that keeps serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) behind bars.

Watch on Apple TV Plus