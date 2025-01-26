5 best shows like ‘You’ to stream before season 5

As we await “You” season 5 (the highly anticipated final season set to arrive on April 24, 2025), fans of Joe Goldberg’s dark charm and obsession-fueled storylines might be looking for their next binge-worthy fix.

Luckily, there are plenty of shows that bring the same thrilling mix of psychological drama, a morally complex protagonist, and twisted narratives that made “You” such a hit on Netflix. Whether it’s following another dangerously charismatic antihero or diving into the secrets of manipulative relationships, these shows on some of the biggest streaming services will keep you hooked.

So, if you’re ready for more obsession-fueled drama, these five must-watch shows can give you the same amount of thrills until “You” season 5 arrives in just a few months.

‘Dexter’

Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps the most comparable show to “You” is “Dexter,” though it leans more into the life of a serial killer than a stalker. Both protagonists are charismatic antiheroes who expertly conceal their dark tendencies behind seemingly ordinary personas. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) share a knack for rationalizing their crimes. In “You,” Joe kills in the name of love, while Dexter takes lives to fulfill his warped sense of justice. Plus, the prequel “Dexter: Original Sin” recently landed on Paramount Plus, so now’s the perfect time to watch.

“Dexter” follows a seemingly ordinary blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who hides a shocking secret — he’s a serial killer. However, Dexter isn’t just any murderer. Guided by a strict moral code instilled in him by his adoptive father, Harry (James Remar), he only kills those who have committed heinous crimes and escaped justice. While Dexter works to maintain his facade as a charming, law-abiding citizen, he struggles with his own sociopathic tendencies and a relentless urge to kill.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Hannibal’

Hannibal (NBC) Series Premiere Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While “Hannibal” is a much darker (and gorier) show, it’s one of the closest to “You” in how it delves into the mind of a dark, manipulative protagonist. Both shows revolve around highly intelligent individuals who hide their monstrous tendencies behind disarmingly charming exteriors. Joe is a lovesick bookstore manager and Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) as a brilliant psychiatrist. Despite their horrifying actions, Joe and Hannibal still manage to pull you into their twisted justifications, making them disturbingly compelling characters.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Hannibal” explores the complex relationship between Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist with a dark secret (he’s a cannibalistic serial killer) and Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), an FBI profiler with an extraordinary ability to empathize with killers. As Will seeks Dr. Lecter’s help to solve gruesome murder cases, he becomes unknowingly entangled in Lecter’s manipulative games. It’s as much about the psychological mind games between its characters as it is about the crimes they investigate.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Fall’

The Fall | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another great show with a dark and complex protagonist is “The Fall,” which centers on a dangerously charming predator living a double life as a devoted family man. Much like “You,” “The Fall” lets viewers step inside the mind of its predator, revealing his meticulous planning and the twisted justifications behind his actions. Both shows also feature strong female characters who challenge the power and control of these men.

“The Fall” follows two opposing yet intricately connected characters: Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson), a tenacious and intelligent detective, and Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), a seemingly normal family man who secretly leads a double life as a cold and calculating serial killer. Set in Belfast, the show explores the cat-and-mouse dynamic between Stella, who is determined to uncover the truth, and Paul, who meticulously carries out his crimes while maintaining his façade of normalcy.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Dirty John’

Dirty John Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

A similar show that adds a bit more character drama is “Dirty John,” which also features an unreliable protagonist with a darker charm. Both shows share a gripping sense of psychological manipulation and intense suspense, making them equally addictive for fans of dark, character-driven stories. What makes “Dirty John” stand out though is that it’s based on true events, giving the series an added layer of tension and unpredictability that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

“Dirty John” dramatizes real-life stories of manipulation, obsession, and deception. The first season follows Debra Newell (Connie Britton), a successful interior designer who falls for John Meehan (Eric Bana), a charismatic and seemingly perfect man she meets online. However, as their whirlwind romance progresses, Debra begins to uncover John’s dark secrets. The second season, titled “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” explores the infamous true-crime case of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet), a woman whose seemingly idyllic life unravels when her husband Dan (Christian Slater) leaves her for another woman.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Mindhunter’

Mindhunter Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

If you are fascinated by the psychology of human behavior, especially when it comes to dark criminal minds, “Mindhunter” is a must-watch. While it does not feature a manipulative protagonist like Joe, it still dives deep into the chilling world of manipulation, obsession, and the justifications behind a criminal’s actions. Much like “You,” “Mindhunter” blurs the lines between good and evil in a very interesting way.

“Mindhunter” explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling at the FBI in the late 1970s. The show follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), as they pioneer the Behavioral Science Unit. The team interviews notorious serial killers in prison to understand their motives, patterns, and psychological makeup, hoping to use this knowledge to solve ongoing cases.

Watch it on Netflix