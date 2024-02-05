New on TV this week: 7 new shows to watch on Netflix, Max, TV and more (Feb. 5-11)

A certain big game might dominate the end of the week, but there are plenty of other new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Max and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV show premieres include the post-Super Bowl 2024 show, "Tracker," the romantic limited series "One Day" and the polyamorous dating experiment "Couple to Throuple." But the biggest and most exciting premiere is "Abbott Elementary" season 3, which brings back one of the best shows on television.

‘Below Deck’ season 11 (Bravo)

Don’t expect smooth sailing in season 11 of the reality series; after all, what fun would there be in that? As usual, the yacht is rocking with rivalries, resentments and boatmances. This season, Capt. Kerry Titheradge crosses over from "Below Deck Adventure" to helm M/Y St. David, while the gally welcomes Chef Anthony Iracane, a Miami restaurateur from France. Chief Stew Fraser Olender has his hands full with several new crew members, but his “not here to make friends” leadership style rubs some the wrong way. When a kitchen fire erupts, the tension ratchets up even higher.

Premieres Monday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Peacock

‘Abbott Elementary’ season 3 (ABC)

I can’t contain my excitement that one of the best comedies on TV is finally back! The Hollywood strikes delayed production of the third season (solidarity) but school is now in session — albeit midseason and mid-academic year. Meaning time has elapsed since Janine (creator/lead Quinta Brunson) rejected Gregory (Tyler James Williams), but the awkwardness is probably still thick in the air. The Abbott crew welcomes a trio of good-natured Philadelphia school district officials, one of whom is played by the handsome Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk,” “The Other Two”). Maybe a new love triangle is in store.

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘Couple to Throuple’ (Peacock)

Polyamory is a lifestyle that’s gaining more visibility and acceptance — so of course it's getting a reality show. This new docu-series follows four curious couples as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. In a remote tropical resort, they meet, mingle with and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, feelings and drama, the relationships will be put to the ultimate test. At the end of the experience, the couples must decide if they will become part of a throuple, go home as they arrived or leave separately.

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Halo’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

If you’re surprised to learn that this video game adaptation has a second season, join the club. I totally thought it had been canceled. But no, it’s still (somehow) kicking, despite lukewarm critic reviews and an even more tepid audience reception. Season 2 finds Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leading his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. John is determined to prove what no one will believe — that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold — and embark on a journey to find the key to their salvation: the Halo.

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘One Day’ (Netflix)

You can always count on Netflix to have some romantic programming around Valentine’s Day. This year, fall for this YA series based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel (previously adapted into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess). The love story spans a decade in the lives of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), starting from the first time they speak on the night of their graduation on July 15, 1988. They go their separate ways but each episode catches up to Em and Dex one year later on that date. As time passes, they grow and evolve and experience joys and heartbreaks, with an invisible string that connects them.

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Tokyo Vice’ season 2 (Max)

The loose adaptation of American journalist Jake Adelstein’s book about his experience covering the Tokyo police department returns with a bit of a reset. After wrapping up cliffhangers from the season 1 finale, season 2 sends Jake (Ansel Elgort) and Japanese detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) back to square one and in different directions. Both men still have the ultimate goal of taking down the yakuza, but face institutional and personal roadblocks. Meanwhile, Sato (Show Kasamatsu) encounters difficulty in the form of the hot-headed parolee Hayama (Yôsuke Kubozuka), and Sam (Rachel Keller) discovers that running a club under yakuza control is not all that it’s cracked up to be.

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘Tracker’ (CBS)

This year’s post-Super Bowl show isn’t all that different from Peacock’s “Poker Face.” Instead of starring Natasha Lyonne as a woman with a preternatural ability to detect lies, Justin Hartley is a lone-wolf survivalist with expert skills in tracking. Like his counterpart, Colter Shaw isn’t doing it out of the goodness of his heart or even as a matter of principle; he’s in it for cold, hard cash. He roams the country in his RV, taking on cases of missing persons or objects to nab the reward money. Colter is aided by a team, including handlers Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi (Robin Weigert), tech guru Bobby Exley (Eric Graise) and legal eagle Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene).

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 at approx. 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS (Fubo)

Streams next day on Paramount Plus