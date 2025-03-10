Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Too many shows, too little time? With Netflix’s top 10 list constantly refreshing with new series, it can be tough to figure out which ones are actually worth your time. While some trending titles dominate the conversation, not all of them live up to the hype.

That’s where we come in. Instead of sifting through every show in Netflix’s top 10, we’re narrowing it down to the three best picks that truly deserve a spot on your watchlist. Whether you're looking for a gripping thriller packed with mystery, a sports comedy perfect for “Ted Lasso” fans, or a documentary about Formula One racing, these standout shows are guaranteed to keep you hooked.

So, let’s dive into the three must-watch shows from Netflix’s top 10 right now. And if you’re still searching for more recommendations, don’t miss our guide to everything new on Netflix this month.

This article is based on the Netflix U.S. top shows 10 list as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Running Point’

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Don’t let a flashy Netflix poster fool you — there’s more to “Running Point” than meets the eye. At first glance, it might seem like just another lighthearted addition to the platform’s growing catalog, but this original sports comedy delivers far more than expected.

With sharp writing, engaging characters, and a fresh take on the world of professional basketball, it’s already proving itself to be a standout player in the streaming game.

“Running Point” follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) as she unexpectedly takes over the struggling Los Angeles Waves basketball team after her brother, Cam (Justin Theroux), is forced to step down following a scandal. Once a powerhouse in the sport, the team has hit rock bottom, and Isla must prove she’s capable of restoring its former glory.

But not everyone is thrilled with Isla’s new leadership — her brothers Sandy (Drew Tarver) and Ness (Scott MacArthur) are less than supportive, and the team itself is riddled with internal drama.

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’

Formula 1: Drive to Survive | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is Netflix’s adrenaline-fueled docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes of the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing. It’s widely credited with bringing a new wave of fans to F1, thanks to its thrilling storytelling.

Even if you're not a die-hard racing fan, the series does an excellent job of making the sport accessible by focusing on the rivalries and controversies that define the sport.

With the release of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” season 7, it’s no wonder the show has surged back into the streamer’s top 10. The latest season includes several highlights from the dramatic 2024 campaign, such as Lando Norris securing his first-ever F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finally clinching a long-awaited win at his home race in Monaco.

‘Just One Look’

Just One Look - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix continues its streak of suspenseful Harlan Coben adaptations, making it an exciting time for mystery thriller fans. “Just One Look” is no exception — it hooks you from the start and keeps you glued to the screen with its fast-paced twists and turns.

While it may not be the most polished thriller on Netflix, it’s undeniably addictive especially for viewers who love unraveling a mystery one clue at a time.

“Just One Look” follows Greta (Maria Dębska), a skilled jewelry designer and devoted mother whose seemingly perfect life hides a dark past. Fifteen years ago, she was the sole survivor of a devastating fire at the Old Steelworks concert in Poland that claimed 28 lives. However, she has no recollection of the days surrounding the tragedy, leaving her with unanswered questions about what really happened.

While vacationing with her husband, Jacek (Cezary Lukaszewicz), and their children, Greta experiences a haunting dream that stirs fragments of her lost memories. After developing their trip photos, she discovers an old picture of Jacek with strangers — one face ominously crossed out in red. When she confronts him, he denies any knowledge of it and soon disappears without a trace.

