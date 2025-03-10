The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are headlined by the most expensive movie in Netflix history.

"The Electic State" drops on the streaming service this week and this Russo brothers movie reportedly cost Netflix a whopping $320 million. It's undeniably the biggest movie on Netflix this week, though admittedly it's also the only movie new on Netflix this week.

In terms of which show new to Netflix this week is the biggest, we have some options. But for me, it's "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney."

This new Netflix talk show hopes to build on the success of last year's "Everybody's in L.A." That was one of my favorite shows last year and I can't wait to see what John Mulaney has cooked up for this show.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in March or Netflix's new romantic drama series that debuted last week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Electric State'

The Electric State | Official Trailer | Netflix

"The Electric State" is set in a world recently ravaged by a brutal robot rebellion. This rebellion was ultimately put down and the remaining robots were exiled to a 200,000-square-mile open-air prison known as the "Electric State."

This science-fiction adaptation stars Millie Bobby Brown as a teenager named Michelle searching for her lost brother. With the help of a former soldier named Keats (Chris Pratt) and a mysterious robot, she's journeying into the Electric State to find him.

Unfortunately, this movie has received poor reviews so far despite its big budget. The early Rotten Tomatoes reviews have been so bad that, at one point, the movie had a 0% "fresh" rating.

Watch on Netflix starting March 14

'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney'

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" is Netflix's latest attempt at cracking the talk show problem. Despite some successes, ultimately the format hasn't worked for Netflix.

But last year's "Everbody's in L.A." earned largely positive reviews and was one of my favorite shows last year. Clearly, it was good enough for Netflix to bring the standup comedian back for a full-time gig.

The first episode of "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" premieres Wednesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will air every Wednesday for the following 11 weeks.

Watch the first episode live on Netflix starting March 12 at 10 p.m. ET

'Adolescence'

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Adolescence" has been my colleague Rory Mellon's most anticipated Netflix show of 2025 for some time.

This crime drama stars Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, husband to Manda (Christine Tremarco) and father of Jamie (Owen Cooper). Their life is shaken when one day, police storm the Miller residence and bring in Jamie for the suspected murder of his classmate Katie.

"Adolescence" seems set to be a tense four-part miniseries, but that's not the most intriguing thing about it. That honor goes to how the show was filmed — each one-hour episode is a single, continuous shot.

Watch on Netflix starting March 13

'Temptation Island'

Temptation Island | Official Trailer | Netflix

You'd be forgiven for thinking Netflix already had a show called "Temptation Island." I certainly did.

But this is, in fact, a new series. Or rather, it's a reboot of an old series. The show originally ran as a reality series on Fox and then again on USA. Now, it has a new permanent home at Netflix.

For those who never watched the previous two iterations of the show, the premise is simple. 24 singles and four couples test their bonds living separate from each other and surrounded by the opposite sex.

Seems par for the course for Netflix's steamy brand of reality TV. Check it out this Wednesday, hosted by Mark L. Walberg (no, not Mark Wahlberg).

Watch on Netflix starting March 12

'American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden'

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden | Official Trailer | Netflix

North Philadelphia, watching the Phillies take on the New York Mets. That's where I was when I learned that Osama bin Laden had been killed in a raid by American forces.

I'll never forget that moment, just like I'll never forget where I was when I learned that the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon were hit on September 11 (in my parents' living room in fifth grade, watching the TV).

Those are indelible moments in the lives of so many people, so it's not shocking that Netflix has put together a three-part docuseries on the hunt for bin Laden following the attacks. This series comes from Emmy-nominated directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, who have previously done "The Oslo Diaries."

Watch it now on Netflix

'Welcome to the Family'

Welcome to the Family | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Welcome to the Family" is an absurd Mexican comedy-drama starring Marimar Vega, Erika Buenfil and Ana Layevska among others. It's centered around a struggling single mother (Vega) who after being evicted from her home goes to her estranged wealthy father for help.

There's just one problem. As soon as they arrive, the father dies of a heart attack.

Now, they have to maintain the fiction that he is alive until they can get his will changed and score some much-needed inheritance. But to do that, they'll need to outsmart a lot of people, including a mafia boss.

This Spanish-language show is based on the 2018 Spanish comedy series of the same name, which you can also watch on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting March 12

'Sakamoto Days' (new episodes)

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix

"Sakamoto Days" has been a success for Netflix so far. It's been on a weekslong run and has just a few episodes left before the conclusion of Part 1. The first nine episodes have already been released and episode 10 drops this Saturday.

Done in both Japanese with subtitles and an impressive English language dub, the anime stars the voice of Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese] (Matthew Mercer [English]) as legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto. Before the events of the show, he was the most feared hitman in the world.

Then he met Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]) and asked her to marry him. She said yes, but mad him promise to never kill again.

Several years later and Sakamoto has kept his promise. He's now a father, convenience store owner and proud owner of what some would call a "dad bod." But while he's no longer killing, other hitmen are still trying to kill him.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting March 8

Everything new on Netflix: Mar 10-16

MARCH 10

"American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden" (Netflix documentary)

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

MARCH 12

"Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney" (Netflix live event)

John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with a spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show. (Live event in English.)

"Temptation Island" (Netflix series)

In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.

"Welcome to the Family" (MX) (Netflix series)

A struggling single mom rallies her quirky family to outsmart a mafia boss after her estranged, wealthy father dies, leaving them with his debt.

MARCH 13

"Adolescence" (GB) (Netflix series)

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

"Love is Blind: Sweden" season 2 (SE) (Netflix series)

A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

MARCH 14

"The Electric State" (Netflix film)

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen's journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

"Audrey"

MARCH 15

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 3/15/25

"The Autopsy of Jane Doe"

Leaving 3/16/25

"A Walk Among the Tombstones"