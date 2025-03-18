5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better

News
By published

Netflix's latest action movie is a dud, so watch these movies instead

Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
(Image credit: Paul Abell / Netflix)

An ambitious sci-fi movie called "The Electric State" landed with a thud last week on Netflix.

The thud was like the sound of Roomba vac hitting your dining room table or Alex playing the wrong song over and over again. While critics seem to hate the movie, fans are warming up to it. As of writing, "The Electric State" has a woeful 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience score is 76%.

Still, that's not great for a movie reportedly made for $320 million by the Russo brothers and starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

"The Electric State" is set in the '90s in an alternative universe where Walt Disney invents the first robot — and of course, a robot apocalypse ensues. While the wide shots of robots gathering in St. Louis look impressive and there are some intense battle scenes, TG's own Alix Blackburn wrote that it "doesn't quite live up to expectations."

If you’re looking for a more thought-provoking and entertaining sci-fi film, here are some movies like "The Electric" but better.

'The Creator'

The Creator | Final Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube The Creator | Final Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube
Watch On

It’s a shame "The Creator" didn’t get more attention. Directed by Gareth Edwards who was behind one of the best "Star Wars" movies in recent memory ("Rogue One"), this inventive movie is about an AI that takes the form of a small child named Alphie.

Robots also take center stage, some of them taking the form of augmented humans. A few set pieces seem overly staged and a little hard to follow, but the overall theme is profound: how humans and AI could potentially coexist even after we realize we have lost control over the bots.

Watch on Prime Video

'Ready Player One'

READY PLAYER ONE - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube READY PLAYER ONE - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

This well-received 2018 sci-fi thriller directed by Steven Speilberg, has some really interesting ideas about consumer obsession. Similar to "The Electric State," it has a lot to say about pop culture.

A character named Wade Watts finds an Easter egg in a VR simulation that propels him to fame. The movie switches between live-action and animation on a dime. Video game characters pop up everywhere, but themes about living in reality versus a virtual world are even more true today in the age of widespread artificial intelligence.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'District 9'

District 9 - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube District 9 - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

Much has been said about this alien-infiltration movie from 2009, but it’s worth watching again. While "The Electric State" mainly shows robot mayhem without a clear reason to keep watching, "District 9" does the opposite — you end up caring about the main character who is dealing with an alien crisis (and some personal drama).

Sci-fi movies are at their best when we see a vision of the future through a relatable character. Plus, "District 9" has some of the coolest weapons, mechs and aliens in any sci-fi movie since "Star Wars."

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Finch'

"Finch" makes robots more personal. The movie stars Tom Hanks and deals with some thought-provoking themes about longevity, what happens to the human race once we go extinct and whether robots can serve as adequate companions.

Ask anyone who talks to Siri and Alexa and you’ll find there is value in talking to an AI, even if it’s to find a recipe. My favorite part of the film is how the robot, named Jeff, has a personality and feelings.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Ex Machina'

Ex Machina | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Ex Machina | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On

All sci-fi movies need to learn a thing or two from "Ex Machina." Like "The Electric State," it’s a movie about robots and consciousness. What happens when humans do not possess as much intelligence as the AI we’ve created? If you believe the movie, it’s nothing good.

The main robot character outsmarts its inventor, convincing him that “she” has feelings for him. "The Electric State" never manages to hit those philosophical high notes. The main lesson for science fiction fans is that it’s always about the character, never the technology.

Watch on Paramount Plus

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
John Brandon
John Brandon

John Brandon is a technologist, business writer, and book author. He first started writing in 2001 when he was downsized from a corporate job. In the early days of his writing career, he wrote features about biometrics and wrote Wi-Fi router and laptop reviews for LAPTOP magazine. Since 2001, he has published over 15,000 articles and has written business columns for both Inc. magazine and Forbes. He has personally tested over 10,000 gadgets in his career.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new sci-fi movie with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt is now streaming — and it’s an action-packed blockbuster
Matt Damon in Elysium
4 overlooked sci-fi movies on Netflix you (probably) haven't seen
A Quiet Place 2
13 best Netflix sci-fi movies to stream right now
John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles in The Creator on Disney Plus
The most underrated sci-fi movie of the decade is now on Prime Video
The Creator poster
Prime Video is about to lose one of my favorite sci-fi movies of the past 5 years — stream it before it’s too late
Inception (2010)
5 best sci-fi thriller movies you need to stream right now
Latest in Streaming
Igor
The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence
'Adolescence' is a gripping new Netflix show that's already hit No. 1 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Leslie Bibb in The White Lotus season 3
Last night's 'White Lotus' cameo is less surprising than you think
Wyatt Russell as Corporal Ford in &quot;Overlord&quot; movie (2018)
This intense war thriller with a dark twist is free to stream right now — and ‘28 Days Later’ fans will love it
Jeffery Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie in &quot;The Walking Dead: Dead City&quot; season 1
Netflix finally got one of the best ‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs — and now’s the perfect time to binge it
Latest in News
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design
iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 18 (#646)
Igor
The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better
A person on a laptop converting a PDF to a DOC
FBI issues warning over free online file converters that infect your PC with malware
The Find my People feature
Android Find My can now track your friends and family — here's how to use it
More about streaming
Igor

The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
A composite image of photos from the movies Last Breath, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Wicked

7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (March 18-24)
Shutterstock Sora image

5 must-try Sora prompts for creating incredible AI videos

See more latest
Most Popular
Igor
The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design
iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
A composite image of photos from the movies Last Breath, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Wicked
7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (March 18-24)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 18 (#646)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #380 (Tuesday, March 18 2025)
A person on a laptop converting a PDF to a DOC
FBI issues warning over free online file converters that infect your PC with malware
The Find my People feature
Android Find My can now track your friends and family — here's how to use it
Amazon Echo (4th-gen)
Amazon is removing this privacy feature from its Echo smart speakers on March 28 — what you need to know
Foldable iPhone concept image
Are you sitting down? Here’s what the foldable iPhone could cost
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025' online – stream performers Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny, start time, nominees