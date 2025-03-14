Netflix’s new sci-fi movie with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt is now streaming — and it’s an action-packed blockbuster

Netflix is no stranger to churning out original content. Almost every week a new original movie or show gets added to the platform. But it’s not often we see the streaming service release a blockbuster flick, and today, one just dropped in the form of “The Electric State.”

This sci-fi adventure from the Russo brothers and starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, reportedly had a massive $320 million budget, making it Netflix’s most expensive project to date. And after watching it, it’s clear most of that budget went into the visuals — robots, including some giant ones, dominate nearly every frame — and the stacked cast, which also features Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.

“The Electric State” is almost guaranteed to take the No. 1 spot on Netflix, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it holds onto it for weeks. That’s exactly what happened with “Back in Action,” the streamer’s last blockbuster that unfortunately suffered from low quality. And it seems Netflix is keeping that streak alive because, despite its shockingly hefty budget, “The Electric State” isn’t as good as you’d expect.

If you’ve seen word of “The Electric State” floating around on the internet or you’re wondering if it’s worth adding to your watchlist, here’s everything you need to know, including my take on this sci-fi adventure flick.

What is ‘The Electric State’ about?

Set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, “The Electric State” follows Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a teenage orphan trying to navigate a world once filled with peaceful, sentient robots. These cartoonish, mascot-like machines were once an everyday part of society, but after a failed uprising, they were cast out and forced into exile.

Michelle’s understanding of the world is disrupted one night when she’s visited by Cosmo (voiced by Alan Tudyk), a gentle but mysterious robot controlled by her younger brother Christopher (Woody Norman) — who she long believed to be dead.

Determined to find the truth, Michelle goes on a journey across the American Southwest with Cosmo, desperate to find the brother she thought she lost.

Along the way, she crosses paths with Keats (Chris Pratt) a smuggler with his own agenda, and his wisecracking robot companion, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). Together, they brave the treacherous landscape toward the Exclusion Zone, a sealed-off desert wasteland where exiled robots now exist on their own.

‘The Electric State’ offers nothing more than just fun action

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s original movies usually have at least some level of quality and entertainment. The same can’t be said for “The Electric State.” Unfortunately, it seems like a big budget and a cast filled with recognizable talent weren’t enough to save this sci-fi flick.

I’m not one to be overly negative about a movie since I always try to find something good in every project. "The Electric State” does have some appealing qualities that certain viewers might enjoy, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t utterly disappointed. With its budget, cast, and premise, I was sure this blockbuster would at least be an entertaining, engaging watch, especially after that first trailer a few months back.

But there’s just not much here to enjoy. I couldn’t connect with the story or the characters, the pacing drags (even more so with its bloated two-hour runtime), and worst of all, so much potential material gets wasted. The movie lacks the spark it needed to be a thrilling sci-fi adventure, and by the end, I just felt … empty. And that’s not a feeling I get often.

(Image credit: Paul Abell / Netflix)

Like I said, I don’t enjoy being completely negative, and “The Electric State” does have a few redeeming qualities, even if it lacks real depth. One of its strengths is the visually impressive action sequences. While there aren’t many traditional fight scenes, there are moments where Michelle and Keats team up with friendly robots to take down hostile ones in the wild.

The final act, which sees Keats and his robot companion literally throwing cars at Sentre headquarters (the powerful tech company behind the advanced robots) stands out as a high-energy highlight.

The action, paired with the visual effects, are easily the movie’s strongest aspects. But those alone aren’t enough to make a movie entertaining or meaningful. Despite their talent, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt struggle to elevate the material, and their interactions feel forced.

Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci play stock corporate villains without much to differentiate them, while Anthony Mackie and Woody Harrelson honestly steal the show with their voice performances as the robots.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’ve had any kind of interest in this blockbuster then you’ve probably already seen the reviews online after its world premiere. At the time of writing, “The Electric State” holds a dismal 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s consensus reading: “Lumbering along like a giant automaton, The Electric State has plenty of hardware to back it up but none of the spark that'd make it come to life.”

That was exactly what I thought as the credits rolled. Considering this is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 illustrated novel of the same name, it had so much to work with.

The book presents a dystopian, retro-futuristic version of America in the 1990s, featuring stunning artwork and a haunting narrative about a runaway girl and her robot companion traveling through a decaying world shaped by an abandoned virtual reality war. But the movie, weighed down by its blockbuster status and Netflix’s push for mass appeal, ends up feeling hollow. And it’s a real shame.

Should you stream ‘The Electric State’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

By now, you’re probably thinking “The Electric State” isn’t worth watching based on what I’ve said. And I agree that this blockbuster is probably one to skip, given its two-hour runtime and inability to leave a real impact. But if you’re into sci-fi flicks and cute robots cracking jokes, there’s no harm in giving it a shot.

Just consider this your warning: It doesn’t quite live up to expectations.

That being said, now that it’s streaming, “The Electric State” will likely hold down the No. 1 spot for a while. And given its ambiguous ending, there’s a chance we could see a sequel if Netflix is satisfied with the numbers.

My final verdict is that “The Electric State” is a miss on Netflix. It was sadly a disappointment for me, and this is coming from someone who tries to find the good in even the worst movies. This one just felt somewhat emotionless and bland. There’s simply not enough substance here to rank it on my list of the best movies of 2025.

If you’re without something to watch this weekend, see our guide on the best movies to watch on Netflix now. Otherwise, “The Electric State” is now available to stream on Netflix.