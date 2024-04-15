How to watch the WNBA Draft 2024 tonight

2024 WNBA draft: Start time, channels The WNBA Draft 2024 takes place tonight (April 15) Start time: 7:30 pm ET Channels: ESPN, ESPN app (U.S.), TSN (Canada) Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Tonight, all eyes will once again be on Caitlin Clark; although her college team lost in the 2024 NCAA Women's final, she just wrapped up the most successful collegiate basketball career — ever. Now, the next biggest question will be answered in this evening's WNBA draft, where she's expected to the the first overall pick.

But Clark isn't the only reason to watch the WNBA draft tonight. There are a few other interesting storylines to follow. Here's everything you need to know about the WNBA draft, and how to watch it.

The draft will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN. Preceding the draft, a special edition of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and on the ESPN App.

WNBA Draft order

Here's the preliminary draft order for the first round of the WNBA draft, which could change if a team decides to trade up or down.

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Chicago Sky (from Minnesota) Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago via Atlanta via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas via Los Angeles)

Players who will be at the draft

On April 11, the WNBA released the names of the players who would be invited to attend the draft. Many aside from Clark — including Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese, and Jacy Sheldon are expected to be selected in the first round.

Cameron Brink (Stanford)

Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina)

Caitlin Clark (Iowa)

Marquesha Davis (Ole Miss)

Aaliyah Edwards (UConn)

Dyaisha Fair (Syracuse)

Rickea Jackson (Tennessee)

Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech)

Nika Mühl (UConn)

Charisma Osborne (UCLA)

Alissa Pili (Utah)

Nyadiew Puoch (Southside Flyers (Australia))

Angel Reese (LSU)

Jacy Sheldon (Ohio State)

Celeste Taylor (Ohio State)

Watch WNBA Draft in the U.S.

In the U.S., the WNBA Draft will be on ESPN, as well as the ESPN App.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Watch WNBA Draft in Canada

TSN has the rights to show the WNBA Draft in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch the WNBA Draft from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the WNBA Draft on your subscriptions?

