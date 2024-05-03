How to watch 'The Responder' season 2 online from anywhere

One of the BBC's most watched recent dramas returns to screens, with troubled cop Chris Carson attempting to get his life back on track in the "The Responder" season 2. Here's how to watch weekly episodes from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'The Responder' season 2, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "The Responder" season 2 premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. BST

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / SBS On Demand (Aus)

• Watch anywhere — try the bargain-priced PrivadoVPN

Life isn't easy for Liverpool policeman Chris Carson — played by the brilliant Martin Freeman. He's haunted by the abuse of his childhood, family life is a challenge, and his career in the force isn't going to plan.

In the first season of this powerful drama, we saw things go from bad to worse, as he became caught up in a dangerous web of deceit and drug dealing. With junior partner Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo) having his back, Carson just about survived the fatal game of cat and mouse.

Carson's beat will see him walk into more dangerous storylines in "The Responder" season 2, while also attempting to win back the favor of his long-suffering wife, Kate (MyAnna Buring) and confront his past – not least abusive father (Bernard Hill).

Season 1 of "The Responder" was watched by millions around the world and earned four Bafta-award nominations. So read on for how to watch "The Responder" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'The Responder' season 2 for free

In the U.K., "The Responder" season 2 goes out on BBC One at 9 p.m BST on Sundays from May, 5. All you need to watch is a U.K. TV licence.

Episodes are also available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer .

But what if you are a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss this gritty cop drama? Don't worry — you can watch it via VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'The Responder' S2 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Responder" season 2 online, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. PrivadoVPN is an excellent option for this purpose.

As well as having some of the most eye-catching prices around, PrivadoVPN is a fantastic tool for unblocking geo-restricted content like that on the BBC iPlayer. In our testing, we found it has rapid WireGuard speeds, is nice and easy to use, and you can give it a try with its free version, too. We're happy to recommend this Swiss-based VPN. Exclusive deal: 87% off 2-year plan + 3 FREE months

Exclusive deal: 55% off 1-year plan

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, PrivadoVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch the show.

Watch 'The Responder' season 2 around the world

Can I watch 'The Responder' season 2 online in the U.S.?

Despite streaming season 1 on Amazon Prime Video and BritBox, we've so far heard nothing about a "The Responder" season 2 premiere date in the U.S.

If you are a Brit in the States for work or vacation, you can stream the show by using a VPN such as PrivadoVPN and choosing U.K. from the list of servers.

Can I watch 'The Responder' season 2 in Canada?

As with the U.S., there's been no announcement as yet for season 2 of "The Responder" in Canada.

In the meantime, you can watch season 1 on Amazon Prime Video and BritBox. While Brits in Canada can watch "The Responder" season 2 online using a VPN, as described above.

How to watch 'The Responder' season 2 in Australia

There's good news Down Under, with "The Responder" season 2 being shown for FREE on SBS and SBS on Demand.

It starts a few weeks after the U.K. premiere, with a double header on Thursday, May 30 from 9:30 p.m. AEST.

'The Responder' S2 episode guide

Episode 1 – Sunday, May 5

– Sunday, May 5 Episode 2 – Sunday, May 12

– Sunday, May 12 Episode 3 – Sunday, May 19

– Sunday, May 19 Episode 4 – Sunday, May 26

– Sunday, May 26 Episode 5 – Sunday, June 2

'The Responder' Season 2 - Cast

Martin Freeman as Chris Carson

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves

Warren Brown as Raymond Mullen

MyAnna Buring as Kate Carson

Emily Fairn as Casey

Josh Finan as Marco

Philip S. McGuinness as Ian

Mark Womack as Barry

Faye McKeever as Jodie Sweeney

Amaka Okafor as Deborah Barnes

Adam Nagaitis

Bernard Hill

Ian Puleston-Davies