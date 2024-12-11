How to watch new 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' show online — stream from anywhere

Paris Hilton and Nicole Simpson were as early 21st century as it got. Nepo babies before the term even existed, these two were definitely going somewhere at some point and it just so happened that they got there together on "The Simple Life". And now they are back on TV as "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" with a masterplan.

It's on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, here's how to watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' - Streaming details The "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" three-part reunion show premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, December 12 in the U.S. (And on Hayu in other territories the next day). • U.S. — Peacock

• Canada / U.K. / Australia — Hayu (Fri., Dec. 13)

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN

Well, masterplan might be stretching it. Their idea (and it might have been their idea, you never know) is to stage an opera around the story of their childhood friendship and a song they wrote together aged 7 called 'Sanasa'.

To do this they enlist the help of Kathy Hilton and revisit the surviving members of the cast and crew in Arkansas where the groundbreaking first season of "The Simple Life" was set.

Ultimately though, it's a where are they now three-part nostalgia-fest that will also allow the two women to show the world that there has been some personal growth – they were feuding for years – and that experience has been both accumulated and processed in a positive way.

And it is, for some of us, it is a chance to reflect upon where reality television is today after "The Simple Life" arrived on the crest of a breaking wave that subsequently swept away almost all TV before it. Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" in the U.S.. It premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, December 12 in the U.S..

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" wherever you are with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

In addition to "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such The Traitors U.S..

Watch 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' from anywhere

If "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a U.S. citizen away from the U.S. and want to watch Peacock, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" as if you were back home.

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' streams by country

Watch 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news. All three episodes of "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" drop in Canada on Friday, December 13 on Hayu.

However, Americans taking a vacation in the Great White North can watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" earlier on Peacock via one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Yes, you can. All three episodes of "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" drop in the U.K. on Friday, December 13 on Hayu.

However, if you're an American in the U.K., and you want to watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" you can do that via your existing Peacock subscription but you'll need a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with Canada and the U.K., all three episodes of "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" drop in Australia on Friday, December 13 on Hayu.

American Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch "Paris & Nicole: The Encore" on Peacock via a VPN instead.

Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' episode schedule

EPISODE 1 - "Should we do an Opera?": Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for the 20th anniversary of "The Simple Life," visiting the cast and crew from the first season in Arkansas, and decide to "do" an opera based around a song ("Sanasa") they wrote when they were seven years old.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for the 20th anniversary of "The Simple Life," visiting the cast and crew from the first season in Arkansas, and decide to "do" an opera based around a song ("Sanasa") they wrote when they were seven years old. EPISODE 2 - "OMG - We're doing an Opera!": Turns out that "doing" an opera is slightly more complicated than anticipated. There are problems.

Turns out that "doing" an opera is slightly more complicated than anticipated. There are problems. EPISODE 3 - "The Sanasapera!": The BFFs hijack a Hollywood Celebrity tour to provide an audience and then perform their one-word opera based on the story of their friendship and childhood song.

Official 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore' trailer

Paris & Nicole: The Encore | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide