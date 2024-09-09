How to watch 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' online from anywhere

The original ITV drama, "Mr Bates vs The Post Office" has been described as "seismic" in terms of its impact, registering as one of the most powerful pieces of television in the last decade. The shock waves are still on-going but this one-off documentary made by the same people delves into the repercussions so far...

'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' dates, time, channel "Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact" is on ITV 1 on Monday, September 9 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be available on ITVX from the same date.

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

A very happy Kevin Lygo (MD, Media & Entertainment ITV) summed it up like this: "Aside from [the original drama] being a ratings hit, dramatising the story with such a high calibre of British actors has reignited the campaign for justice nearly 25 years on, for a group of ordinary people — and the entire nation is behind them." The claim is justified.

In the immediate aftermath, signatures for a petition demanding extra compensation for the wronged subpostmasters rose from 15,000 to 300,000 and Google searches for "The Post Office" rose by 500%, while the government put forward a new law to exonerate and compensate the victims. The former Post Office Chief Executive, Paula Vennells, also handed back her CBE.

This, however, is just touching the surface. There is still a distance to travel in the search for justice and other cultural repercussions to consider — such as, the incredible power of linear TV to effect change.

'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' free

"Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact" drops on Monday, September 9 at 9 p.m. and is FREE to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Can I watch 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact" in the U.S. right now.

How to watch 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can watch "Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact" for FREE on ITV1 on Monday, September 9 at 9 p.m. and also on ITVX. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services.

Can I watch 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact" in Canada.

Can I watch 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' free online in Australia?

While there are currently no plans to air "Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact" in Australia, there is every chance it will pop up on 7Plus, the channel that showed the original drama.

However, if you are a Brit down under on work or vacation and don't want to wait you can also catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' free online in New Zealand?

As with Australia, there are currently no plans to air "Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact" in New Zealand but it is likely to appear on TVNZ+, the channel that showed the original drama, at some point.

But remember, if you are a Brit abroad on work or vacation and just can't wait then catch the show by using a VPN and go to ITVX.

'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' - list of contributors includes...

Alan Bates - subpostmaster and campaigner

Jo Hamilton - subpostmaster and campaigner

Jess Uppal - subpostmaster and campaigner

Noel Thomas - subpostmaster and campaigner

'Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact' FAQ

What might be the most profound impact of "Mr Bates vs The Post Office"? Beyond the quest for justice and the effect on everybody associated with the scandal — victims and those responsible — it might be the dawning of the realization among the public of the hidden dangers of technology in the workplace. As Kelly Williams (MD, ITV Commercial) put it, "Finally, at the heart of the Post Office scandal is the idea that a black box, algorithmic piece of software was right and the trusted, professional humans were wrong. Possibly something else for parts of our industry to reflect on."

