How to watch 'Long Bright River' online from anywhere

"Long Bright River" is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Liz Moore and deals with the desperate search by Philadelphia police officer Mikey for her sister who, as a victim of the opioid crisis sweeping across America, has ended up on the streets. And there is a sadistic murderer on the prowl in the same district.

Here's how to watch "Long Bright River" from anywhere with a VPN.

"Long Bright River" - U.S. streaming details "Long Bright River" premieres on Peacock in the U.S. with all eight episodes dropping on Thursday, March 13.

• U.S. — Peacock

• CA — Crave • AUS — Stan

A stylish eight part show that avoids the usual tropes and provides a brilliant showcase for Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried to display her versatility in a physically demanding role as the gutsy beat cop and single mum who unwinds by playing the English horn.

Nikki Toscano is the showrunner, exec producer, director and writer of the series and calls it, “A moving love story between two sisters [that] elegantly weaves between the past and the present" and teases, "The history of this family’s past holds a critical key in solving the murder/mystery that unfolds in the present."

Read on to find out how to watch "Long Bright River" online and from anywhere.

How to watch "Long Bright River" online in U.S.

"Long Bright River" premieres exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. on Thursday, March 13.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

"Long Bright River" by country

How to watch "Long Bright River" in Canada

"Long Bright River" is available for streaming on Crave from Thursday, March 13. The series is also available on USA Network, beginning Saturday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for its Basic plan, up to $22 per month for Premium.

How to watch "Long Bright River" in Australia

In Australia, "Long Bright River" streams on Stan from Thursday, March 13.

Can I watch "Long Bright River" in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing "Long Bright River" has no release date in the U.K..

Watch the 'Long Bright River' trailer

Long Bright River | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

'Long Bright River' — Cast

Amanda Seyfried as Mickey

Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick

Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes

OT The Real as Connor 'Dock' McClatchie

Patch Darragh as Sergeant Kevin Ahearn

Joe Daru as Detective Danjarat

Hannah D. Scott as Jeannie

Michael Gaston ss Daniel

Matthew Sean Blumm as Mike DiPaolo

Chuja Seo as Mrs. Yoon

Vaughan Reilly as Teen Kacey

Jillian Louis as Colleen Kelly

Perry Mattfeld as Paula

"Long Bright River" on Peacock with all available for binge-watching on Thursday, March 13.

The Episodes are as follows:

Season 01 Episode 01 — "These Girls": A Philadelphia police officer believes a string of suspected overdoses among sex workers in her district may be homicides, and she may have a personal connection; when a red truck seems to be following her, she fears for her family's safety.

— A Philadelphia police officer believes a string of suspected overdoses among sex workers in her district may be homicides, and she may have a personal connection; when a red truck seems to be following her, she fears for her family's safety. Season 01 Episode 02 — "Let Me In": Mickey grapples with guilt about her sister as questions mount surrounding the murdered women; Truman connects Mickey to a new suspect in the case; Mickey takes drastic measures to keep Thomas at his private school.

— Mickey grapples with guilt about her sister as questions mount surrounding the murdered women; Truman connects Mickey to a new suspect in the case; Mickey takes drastic measures to keep Thomas at his private school. Season 01 Episode 03 — "Mother Wolf": Mickey puts herself in danger while following up on the Dock lead; Mickey brings Thomas and Truman to her family's Thanksgiving; Paula's reaction to a new piece of evidence makes Mickey question everything.

— Mickey puts herself in danger while following up on the Dock lead; Mickey brings Thomas and Truman to her family's Thanksgiving; Paula's reaction to a new piece of evidence makes Mickey question everything. Season 01 Episode 04 — "Blind Spot": Thomas' birthday party stirs up painful childhood memories for Mickey as tensions with Simon boil over; an unexpected connection between the murder victims leads Mickey and Truman to pursue a new lead.

— Thomas' birthday party stirs up painful childhood memories for Mickey as tensions with Simon boil over; an unexpected connection between the murder victims leads Mickey and Truman to pursue a new lead. Season 01 Episode 05 — "Where Do You Go?": Mickey and Truman grow closer as they follow their new lead; a new victim complicates the case of the murdered women and raises the stakes in the hunt to find Kacey; Mickey reckons with her past choices.

— Mickey and Truman grow closer as they follow their new lead; a new victim complicates the case of the murdered women and raises the stakes in the hunt to find Kacey; Mickey reckons with her past choices. Season 01 Episode 06 — "Hereditary": An unlikely ambush leaves Mickey reeling; Mickey and Truman's bond deepens as they spend the holidays together with Thomas; a Christmas revelation helps Mickey get closer to the truth about Kacey, but it drives a wedge between her and Gee.

— An unlikely ambush leaves Mickey reeling; Mickey and Truman's bond deepens as they spend the holidays together with Thomas; a Christmas revelation helps Mickey get closer to the truth about Kacey, but it drives a wedge between her and Gee. Season 01 Episode 07 — "Wrong Devil, Wrong Deal": Mickey confronts the consequences of naming Paula; Mickey and her family reconnect; a new development in the Jimmy Scanlon disappearance leads Mickey and Truman to surprising, yet familiar places.

— Mickey confronts the consequences of naming Paula; Mickey and her family reconnect; a new development in the Jimmy Scanlon disappearance leads Mickey and Truman to surprising, yet familiar places. Season 01 Episode 08 — "Atonement": Mickey makes a big mistake in her hunt for the killer; her family helps to right the problem; a major showdown unites the neighborhood, but it turns deadly.

How did Amanda Seyfried prepare for the role of Mikey ? She met with volunteers who work in the Kensington community in Philadelphia and went for a ride-along with two female cops. Whilst engaged in a wellness check, the officers discovered a dead body. Seyfried also learned how to play the English horn.

