How to watch 'Long Bright River' online from anywhere
Her sister is swept up in the opioid crisis in Philly and cop Mikey is in a race against time to find her sister
"Long Bright River" is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Liz Moore and deals with the desperate search by Philadelphia police officer Mikey for her sister who, as a victim of the opioid crisis sweeping across America, has ended up on the streets. And there is a sadistic murderer on the prowl in the same district.
Here's how to watch "Long Bright River" from anywhere with a VPN.
"Long Bright River" premieres on Peacock in the U.S. with all eight episodes dropping on Thursday, March 13.
• U.S. — Peacock
• CA — Crave
• AUS — Stan
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
A stylish eight part show that avoids the usual tropes and provides a brilliant showcase for Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried to display her versatility in a physically demanding role as the gutsy beat cop and single mum who unwinds by playing the English horn.
Nikki Toscano is the showrunner, exec producer, director and writer of the series and calls it, “A moving love story between two sisters [that] elegantly weaves between the past and the present" and teases, "The history of this family’s past holds a critical key in solving the murder/mystery that unfolds in the present."
Read on to find out how to watch "Long Bright River" online and from anywhere.
How to watch "Long Bright River" online in U.S.
"Long Bright River" premieres exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. on Thursday, March 13.
Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.
Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
In addition to showing "Long Bright River" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include "The Day of The Jackal" and "The Traitors U.K." season 3.
Watch the 'Long Bright River' from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Long Bright River" should be available no matter where you are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and watch "Long Bright River".
"Long Bright River" by country
How to watch "Long Bright River" in Canada
"Long Bright River" is available for streaming on Crave from Thursday, March 13. The series is also available on USA Network, beginning Saturday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for its Basic plan, up to $22 per month for Premium.
Those on vacation away from Canada could try NordVPN to log in back home to watch "Long Bright River" from anywhere.
How to watch "Long Bright River" in Australia
In Australia, "Long Bright River" streams on Stan from Thursday, March 13.
If you're an American Down Under, you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.
Can I watch "Long Bright River" in the U.K.?
Unfortunately, at the time of writing "Long Bright River" has no release date in the U.K..
However, if you're traveling and want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer, you can do this with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch the 'Long Bright River' trailer
'Long Bright River' — Cast
Amanda Seyfried as Mickey
Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick
Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes
OT The Real as Connor 'Dock' McClatchie
Patch Darragh as Sergeant Kevin Ahearn
Joe Daru as Detective Danjarat
Hannah D. Scott as Jeannie
Michael Gaston ss Daniel
Matthew Sean Blumm as Mike DiPaolo
Chuja Seo as Mrs. Yoon
Vaughan Reilly as Teen Kacey
Jillian Louis as Colleen Kelly
Perry Mattfeld as Paula
'Long Bright River' release date & episode schedule
"Long Bright River" on Peacock with all available for binge-watching on Thursday, March 13.
The Episodes are as follows:
- Season 01 Episode 01 — "These Girls": A Philadelphia police officer believes a string of suspected overdoses among sex workers in her district may be homicides, and she may have a personal connection; when a red truck seems to be following her, she fears for her family's safety.
- Season 01 Episode 02 — "Let Me In": Mickey grapples with guilt about her sister as questions mount surrounding the murdered women; Truman connects Mickey to a new suspect in the case; Mickey takes drastic measures to keep Thomas at his private school.
- Season 01 Episode 03 — "Mother Wolf": Mickey puts herself in danger while following up on the Dock lead; Mickey brings Thomas and Truman to her family's Thanksgiving; Paula's reaction to a new piece of evidence makes Mickey question everything.
- Season 01 Episode 04 —"Blind Spot": Thomas' birthday party stirs up painful childhood memories for Mickey as tensions with Simon boil over; an unexpected connection between the murder victims leads Mickey and Truman to pursue a new lead.
- Season 01 Episode 05 — "Where Do You Go?": Mickey and Truman grow closer as they follow their new lead; a new victim complicates the case of the murdered women and raises the stakes in the hunt to find Kacey; Mickey reckons with her past choices.
- Season 01 Episode 06 — "Hereditary": An unlikely ambush leaves Mickey reeling; Mickey and Truman's bond deepens as they spend the holidays together with Thomas; a Christmas revelation helps Mickey get closer to the truth about Kacey, but it drives a wedge between her and Gee.
- Season 01 Episode 07 — "Wrong Devil, Wrong Deal": Mickey confronts the consequences of naming Paula; Mickey and her family reconnect; a new development in the Jimmy Scanlon disappearance leads Mickey and Truman to surprising, yet familiar places.
- Season 01 Episode 08 — "Atonement": Mickey makes a big mistake in her hunt for the killer; her family helps to right the problem; a major showdown unites the neighborhood, but it turns deadly.
How did Amanda Seyfried prepare for the role of Mikey ?
She met with volunteers who work in the Kensington community in Philadelphia and went for a ride-along with two female cops. Whilst engaged in a wellness check, the officers discovered a dead body. Seyfried also learned how to play the English horn.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 online
- How to watch Peacock TV from anywhere
- The best VPN service right now
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
One of the most mind-twisting psychological thrillers is streaming free right now — and it’s full of surprises
Netflix confirms new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro — and it’s already on my watchlist