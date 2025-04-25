How to watch London Marathon 2025: live stream the race online from anywhere
Middle-distance specialists Sifan Hassan and Alex Yee are set to light up the day
The 2025 London Marathon is already being branded one for the ages, and with Olympic champions Tamirat Tola and Sifan Hassan competing, and a £98,000 bonus up for grabs for breaking the world record (2:02 for the men, 2:15 for the women), let's get carried away.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch London Marathon live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
The 2025 London Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 27.
► Time: 12:50 a.m. ET / 3:50 a.m. PT / 8:50 a.m. BST / 5:50 p.m. AEST
► U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE STREAM)
► U.S., CA, AU — FloTrack
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Hassan is the most remarkable athlete in the field, which is no mean feat. The 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic gold medalist won the London Marathon on her marathon debut in 2023, despite having to stop twice, and her battle with Tigst Assefa could prove the highlight of the day.
Not only was Assefa pipped to Olympic gold by Hassan last year by 3s — the tightest margin in the race's history — she came second to Peres Jepchirchir in London last year. Oh, and Hassan and Assefa are two of the three fastest women of all time.
It takes a lot to upstage four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge, at his first London Marathon since 2020 no less, but reigning champion Alexander Mutiso Munyao and Olympic gold medalist Tamirat Tola are the men's favorites.
They headline a field that also includes Sabastian Sawe, the fastest ever marathon debutant, New York City champion Abdi Nageeye and — inspired by Hassan — Olympic and world triathlon champion Alex Yee.
You'll find the raceday schedule at the bottom of this page. Here's how to watch London Marathon 2025 from anywhere — including free streams.
Watch London Marathon 2025 live stream for FREE
The 2025 London Marathon is being live streamed for free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..
But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for that free London Marathon coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away from the U.K.but want to watch your usual service, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the 2025 London Marathon live stream.
How to watch London Marathon live streams in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch the London Marathon via FloTrack. A subscription costs $29.99 per month, or $150 per year.
If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the London Marathon by using a good VPN.
How to watch London Marathon live streams in Canada
You'll need access to specialist streamer FloTrack in order to watch London Marathon live streams in Canada too.
A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.
If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a London Marathon stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch London Marathon live streams in the U.K.
In the U.K., the 2025 London Marathon will be shown on BBC One.
That means you can watch London Marathon live streams for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
The race is also being shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch London Marathon live streams in Australia
The 2025 London Marathon is being shown on FloTrack in Australia, where a subscription costs $29.99 per month or $149.99 per year.
Away from your Australian home right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch the race as if you were back in Oz.
London Marathon start times and schedule 2025
(All times ET)
3:50 a.m. — Elite wheelchair
4:05 a.m. — Elite women
4:35 a.m. — Elite men
Followed by mass start
