How to watch 'Andy Murray: Will to Win' online from anywhere

This isn't the first Andy Murray documentary but it will almost certainly the last while he is still a professional tennis player. He has retired before but this year will finally call game, set and match on his career.

Here's how to watch "Andy Murray: Will To Win" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Andy Murray: Will to Win' dates, time, channel "Andy Murray: Will to Win" will stream on BBC iPlayer from Thursday, June 20 at 7 a.m. BST / 2 a.m. ET / 11p.m. PT (Jun. 19).

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Are winners born or made? In Murray's case, the answer is both. Andy Murray came from Dunblane, a small town in Scotland traumatized by a school shooting in 1996 that took place while Andy and his brother Jamie were on the premises.

Then, guided by his ultra-competitive mother Judy, his Wimbledon wins in 2013 and 2016 are only part of the story. His comeback from several debilitating injuries is also part of the mix. With his last Wimbledon and maybe a farewell appearance at the Olympic Games imminent, this one hour documentary is the perfect send-off.

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Andy Murray: Will to Win" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

Watch around the world

How to watch 'Andy Murray: Will to Win' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then "Andy Murray: Will to Win" will stream on BBC iPlayer from Thursday, June 20 at 7 a.m. BST.

It will then also air on BBC One on Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m..

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN service.

'Andy Murray: Will To Win' FAQ

When did Andy Murray first become world number one? Murray was ranked in the world's top 10 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for all but one month from July 2008 to October 2017. He first hit the top spot in 2016 and stayed there for 41 weeks.

What are his greatest professional achievements? In terms of of tournament successes, he won three Grand Slam titles (the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016). He has also won 46 ATP Tour singles titles, including 14 Masters 1000 events and gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. With his brother Jamie, he helped claim the Davis Cup in 2015.