Harrison Ford open to joining future 'Yellowstone' show — 'I'm still alive'

"1923" just had its movie-sized season 2 finale on Paramount Plus (stop reading this if you haven't watched it and don't want to be spoiled). But some of the show's stars aren't ready to be done with the "Yellowstone" universe.

At a For Your Consideration (FYC) event on May 4, "1923" stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were chatting it up with those in attendance and revealed they'd both be more than willing to stick around as Jacob and Cara Dutton (h/t The Hollywood Reporter).

"I’m still alive,” Ford jokingly told the crowd. He added that he'd return if show creator Taylor Sheridan “asks nice.”

Mirren also indicated that she'd be willing to make another appearance in the "Yellowstone" universe as well.

So, if Ford and Mirren want to keep playing Duttons, where could we see them next?

Possible next appearances for Ford and Mirren

There are two logical landing spots for future appearances for Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cara.

The first would be if the season 2 finale of "1923" turns out to be a mere season finale instead of a series finale.

Currently, the expectation is that the nearly two-hour episode, "A Dream and a Memory," will be the final episode in the "Yellowstone" prequel series. It wrapped up numerous storylines, and any future episodes would be exploring new territory.

But at the moment, the show isn't officially over. And given that Jacob and Cara both survive the likely finale, there's no reason that Sheridan can't keep Ford and Mirren in future episodes of "1923."

The other place where we could see Ford and Mirren reprise their roles is in the upcoming series "1944."

Another "Yellowstone" prequel, this show could be centered around John Dutton II, who is born in the season finale of "1923" and would be 20 years old in 1944. It could also be centered around Spencer Dutton, John's father. Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer, has already indicated he'd be interested in returning for "1944."

One issue here is that Jacob and Cara would be approaching 100 by this time, which presents a myriad of issues, the least of which is that, likely, they'd already be dead.

The other issue here is that while "1944" officially exists, there's no release date, no casting announcements and we have no idea what's set to happen in it.

Currently, it's tipped for 2026 or 2027. But by then, it might be Ford and Mirren whose ages are a factor as much as Jacob and Cara's ages.