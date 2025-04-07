'1923' finale explained: Who died and what's next?

There are big developments out of the West. For one, "1923" — the "Yellowstone" spinoff that stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as extended members of the '1883' Dutton family in Montana — capped off its second, and seemingly final, season on Paramount Plus last night with an epic, movie-length finale.

The nearly two-hour episode, entitled "A Dream and a Memory" had the difficult task of wrapping up several storylines in this era of the Dutton saga.

Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) have both been trying to make it to Montana and each other, complicated by Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) aiming for an ambush. All the while Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) have been hoping that the Dutton clan can simply survive all of the chaos around them.

So what does that shocking ending — including a big, tragic character death — mean for the future of the show? And how will it play into the upcoming "1944" series that will soon join the "Yellowstone" television universe?

Warning: Massive spoilers ahead!

What happened in the '1923' finale?

Good news for shippers of Spencer and Alex: They do finally make their way back to one another.

While on the long-distance train bound for Livingstone, Spencer spots his wife — who had smartly built a fire to signal the passing locomotive — and brings her onboard. She has severe frostbite, but that long-awaited lovers' reunion will warm even the coldest heart.

A doctor cares for Alex's frozen extremities on the train, and they plan to disembark instead in Bozeman, where there’s a hospital that can treat her.

However, as the train pulls into Livingston, a shootout occurs between Jacob and Whitfield's men. Spencer joins in the tussle and later leaves Alexandra to battle the remainder of Whitfield's goons back at the ranch.

A wounded Jacob remains behind to rush Alex to the hospital, where she is forced to give birth three months prematurely. She and the child survive the ordeal, but Alex chooses not to amputate her limbs that are afflicted with gangrene.

After Spencer joins his bride and child at the hospital, Alex ultimately succumbs to her injuries and dies in her sleep. Taking revenge, Spencer executes Whitfield at his mansion.

They bury Alexandra and Jack (Darren Mann) — who was killed by Creighton's men in the penultimate episode — at the ranch. With Jack now gone, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) leaves for the city. Spencer takes charge of the ranch while Jacob retires to help Cara raise Spencer and Alexandra's son, John.

As for Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), she's initially taken into custody by Marshal Mamie Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter) and Two Spears (Dougie Hall), but her case is dismissed due to a lack of witnesses. With no home or family to return to, she heads to California for a fresh start.

The season 2 finale ends with a flash-forward to 1969, which sees an elderly Spencer visit Alexandra's grave. He passes away peacefully, and we movingly see the youthful characters greet each other in the afterlife.

What's going on with the '1944' spinoff?

Yes, it seems like "1923" has officially come to an end, but there are more Dutton stories in store. We already know that the "Yellowstone" saga will continue with another prequel series, "1944."

There is no word yet on which specific members of the Dutton clan the upcoming installment will focus on, though the title does certainly suggest that the family and Yellowstone Ranch will be impacted by World War II.

A release date has not yet been announced for the "Yellowstone" prequel, though the show is rumored to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.

And will we be seeing any characters from "1923" in the "1944" series? Brandon Sklenar told Blavity that Spencer has "got more story in him."

"I don’t think that it’ll be nearly as exciting as what he’s experienced [in 1923]," the actor said.

"I think as the character, he’s likely just trying to be at home and raise his child and root himself. He’s never the same again after losing her. It also kind of says that in the voiceover. I think it changes him and he spends the rest of his life missing her and longing for her and just sort of doing his job and trying to be the best dad can be.

"But yeah, there’s definitely more to see and hope. Maybe we see him in '1944.'”

Aminah Nieves, too, sees a future in her character Teonna Rainwater. She told Blavity, "I want to see her have a full-bodied life. I want to see her live till she’s like 80 and have many babies. Well, just at least one from Pete.

"I think that what she’s went through is just only going to inform so much more as she ages and build such an incredible matriarchal woman. She already is one and I want to see more."

She continued, "I think she has so much more life to give, and I think she’s a powerful voice of her generation and it obviously transcends to the Rainwater from 'Yellowstone' that we’re speculating about."

If and how "1923" connects to "1944," Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all of it!

