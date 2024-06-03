Gentle readers! The official trailer for 'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 has arrived

After that shocking cliffhanger (not to mention that steamy carriage ride) at the end of part one of "Bridgerton" season 3 back in May, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting to see how the rest of the third season of the Regency-era romance drama will play out, especially between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

And now, dear readers, we have an official peek into those final four installments — which will hit Netflix on Thursday, June 13 — as the part 2 trailer has just dropped. (Warning: spoilers are very much ahead!)

On June 3, Netflix released a two-minute teaser touting all of the drama that's still to come in season three. The clip picks up directly after Colin's proposal to Penelope outside the Bridgerton estate, as we see the lad announcing his betrothed to his family, much to the confusion of his sister and Pen's former BFF Eloise (Claudia Jesse). You see, in a change from the book "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," Eloise knows that Penelope is actually the secret scribe known as Lady Whistledown, a fact that she threatens to reveal to Colin before the wedding if Pen doesn't herself.

As for what fans can expect from the final episodes of season 3, it's "really an upside-down world of the front half,” showrunner Jess Bronwell recently teased to Yahoo Entertainment, adding that there’s “plenty of plot” still to cover in the third season.

“If the front half is rom-com and lightness, playfulness and awkward banter, the back half is a steadily rising arrow of tension. That little bit of chaos that you saw at the back of Episode 4, it keeps on ramping up in the back half."

It's clear that the Whistledown scandal will cause a significant amount of tension in the Bridgerton household ("Colin cannot discover my secret. Whistledown is power," Penelope worries in the trailer) and all throughout the Ton, a reveal so major that executive producer Shonda Rhimes said that it actually sped up the 'Bridgerton' story timeline.

But that doesn't mean that there isn't any room for the sultry hijinks that viewers have come to expect from "Bridgerton." The trailer offers yet another titillating look at that steamy mirror scene from the book and we already know that Coughlan and Newton had a furniture-breaking moment during one of their characters' love scenes, so we know there's plenty of passion ahead in the season's back-half.

The third season of "Bridgerton" is the first in the show's history to be split into two parts à la other top Netflix shows like "Stranger Things," "You," "Ozark" and "The Witcher," which just cranks up the anticipation for those final four episodes. Tom's Guide will keep you up to date on all intel about the back half of "Bridgerton" season 3, including any new clips and behind-the-scenes tidbits. In the meantime, you can rewatch the first two seasons of the show, as well as the first half of season 3 if you're feeling so inclined, on the streaming platform.