Forget 'Fallout' — Amazon's next big video game TV adaptation is now in production

Amazon looks set to try and follow the phenomenal success of "Fallout" with another big ticket video game adaptation: "Mass Effect". According to a report in Variety, the streaming service has just begun development on its version of BioWare's space opera RPG.

Details are thin right now, but the site reports Daniel Casey is on board to write (he penned "F9: The Fast Saga") while executive producers include BioWare producer Mike Gamble and Ari Arad. The latter has a track record of video game adaptations that include "Uncharted" and, for better or worse, "Borderlands".

How a "Mass Effect" TV series takes shape is going to be fascinating to watch. The sprawling game series owes more than a little credit to "Star Trek" and hasn't had a recent entry since 2017's "Mass Effect: Andromeda". Whether Amazon MGM Studios decides to stay true to the game(s) or take things in a different direction remains to be seen.

For its part, BioWare has teased a fifth "Mass Effect" game that could see the return of famed protagonist Commander Shepard.

(Image credit: EA)

Rolling the dice on a video game adaptation isn't always a sure thing (just look at the aforementioned "Borderlands" movie) but I'd argue Amazon's onto a good thing here. "Mass Effect" is dense, so there's more than enough material on offer to make a very watchable sci-fi show with the right direction. Especially if Amazon dips into "Rings of Power" levels of budget to fund the world-building.

Sadly, we don't have any idea of when "Mass Effect" may touch down on Prime Video. That's a shame because while "Fallout" season 2 is officially in the works, that also doesn't have a release date yet. We could be waiting well into 2025 if not 2026 to continue those adventures.

All's not lost, though. Here's the 7 best video game adaptations to stream right now while we wait for Amazon to deliver the goods.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors