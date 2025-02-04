Final 'Cobra Kai' season 6 trailer sets the action for the show's big finale

Four decades' worth of drama finally comes to a close on Thursday, Feb. 13, when the third and final installment of "Cobra Kai" sixth season crane-kicks its way onto Netflix. But before the final five episodes arrive on the streamer and show exactly how things end up for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and the rest of your favorite karate-loving Valley residents, the Netflix gods have given you dojo diehards one last official trailer to tease what's to come.

The two-minute trailer mixes "Cobra Kai" clips of yore with throwbacks from the original "The Karate Kid" film franchise, showing Johnny and Daniel's long and winding journey from All-Valley adversaries to Miyagi-Do allies.

But just because things are finally friendly between the two senseis doesn't mean there aren't foes in their midst. "We need to face those enemies and take them down once and for all," Zabka's Johnny announces in the clip, which shows the likes of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove). Macchio's Daniel adds: "To accomplish that as one, we need to go back to where it all began." Yes, that means we're going back to the Valley, folks!

The teaser also shows "Cobra Kai" characters struggling in the wake of that deadly Sekai Taikai tournament, which — spoiler alert! — tragically saw Cobra Kai's star fighter Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) perish on the karate mat mid-competition.

But the tournament seemingly isn't paused for long, as the Miyagi-Do students are soon back in battle against Silver's tough new dojo, The Iron Dragons. We see several training sessions in the new teaser, including between Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), and, interestingly, between the Miyagi-Do senseis themselves, with Johnny and Daniel seen running down a boulevard joined by cheering young fans. "Let's show these a**holes how we do things in the Valley," Johnny declares at one point.

Per Netflix, the official logline for season 6 part 3 reads: "After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this."

We'll see how the big finale event wraps up those decades-spanning storylines when part three of "Cobra Kai" season 6 hits Netflix on Feb. 13. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama, as well as the past 10 episodes of season 6, right now with a Netflix subscription.