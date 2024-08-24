5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more

Another workweek on the books means another weekend to look forward to. But as always, with so many new movies coming and going from all the best streaming services, figuring out what to watch can become a task in itself.

That's why here at Tom's Guide we're showcasing the biggest new releases this week to take some of the guesswork out of deciding what to watch next. Leading the pack is "Oddity," a cross between a murder mystery, a supernatural horror, and a home invasion thriller that horror fans shouldn't miss, along with Netflix's coming-of-age dramedy "Incoming" all about the highs and lows of high school life.

Over on Hulu, you can strap in for a terrifying underwater adventure with "The Dive," while Prime Video has the best entry in the Cloverfield franchise, "10 Cloverfield Lane," as well as the foul-mouthed, absurdist comedy from one-half of the Coen brothers, "Drive-Away Dolls."

So without further ado, let's get into the best new movies that landed on streaming. For even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our round-up of the best new TV shows to stream this week.

'Oddity' (PVOD)

Oddity - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Though I'm a huge horror fan, "Oddity" wasn't on my radar until it won the Audience Award at March's SXSW festival earlier this year. It's like a murder mystery, a supernatural horror, and a home invasion thriller all mixed into one. Writer/director Damian McCarthy hooks viewers from the start, opening the film with a woman (Carolyn Bracken) alone in a remote country house who hears a knock at the door that seals her fate.

A year later, her twin sister Darcy (also played by Bracken), a blind occultist and curio shopkeeper, sets out to uncover what exactly went down that terrible night of her sister's murder. She sets up shop at the scene of the crime, much to the annoyance of her sister's widow (Gwilym Lee) and his new girlfriend (Caroline Menton), with all manner of haunted items, including a creepy full-sized wood carving of a man frozen mid-scream, to get to the bottom of things. Or maybe she's just screwing with her in-laws for moving on. As magic and mental illness come into play, anything is possible, which is exactly why "Oddity" is such a memorable watch.

Buy or rent now on Amazon

'Incoming' (Netflix)

Incoming | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Dave and John Chernin of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, Netflix's latest coming-of-age tale focuses on bringing back the nostalgic essence of the R-rated comedies like "American Pie" and "Superbad" that defined the 2000s. "Incoming" follows the story of four high school freshmen, the party they crash, and the chaos that ensues.

Naturally, their first high school party turns into an unforgettable night of mayhem and debauchery. The fact that none of them can be spotted using cell phones or social media during the shindig gives this movie a kind of nostalgic charm, making it feel like an artificial from another time. Who knows if "Incoming" will go on to become the kind of generation-defining comedy we saw in decades past, but the Chernin brothers deliver a solid and, more importantly, hilarious effort.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Dive' (Hulu)

THE DIVE Official Trailer (2023) - YouTube Watch On

If you're a fan of survival horror movies like "47 Meters Down" or "Fall," you should absolutely add "The Dive" to your watchlist. Sisters Drew (Sophie Lowe) and May (Louisa Krause) get more than they bargained for when they go on a deep-sea diving trip at one of the world’s most remote spots.

As they explore the beautiful but isolated location, a catastrophic landslide sends massive boulders hurtling into the sea. Trapped by debris 28 meters (92 feet) below the surface, May struggles not to panic as her oxygen tank slowly runs out. With no help in sight, she must rely on Drew to fight for her survival, but the clock is ticking.

Watch it now on Hulu

'10 Cloverfield Lane' (Prime Video)

10 Cloverfield Lane Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Matt Reeves' found-footage monster movie "Cloverfield" made waves when it hit theaters in 2008, but no one could have expected the tour de force that was its follow-up, "10 Cloverfield Lane," eight years later.

After leaving her New Orleans apartment over a fight with her fiancé, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up after a car accident injured, in an underground bunker and at the mercy of her stoic rescuer-turned-captor Howard (John Goodman). He insists that an alien invasion has rendered the outside world uninhabitable, and warns her and her fellow captive Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.) that leaving would mean certain death. The holes in his story send Michelle and Emmett digging deeper, and they plot their escape after uncovering some seriously disturbing secrets. But the true horror only begins after Michelle decides it's time to see the world for herself.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Drive-Away Dolls' (Prime Video)

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters February 23 - YouTube Watch On

Think of "Drive Away Dolls" as the close cousin of a Coen brothers movie. With Ethan Coen at the helm and his wife, Tricia Cooke, joining him on screenwriting duties, it packs a lot of the same absurdist humor and memorable characters we've come to expect from the likes of "Raising Arizona" and "Fargo." Though the critics and audience reviews agree it doesn't hold a candle to the brothers' joint ventures.

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan star as a pair of best friends who set off on a road trip to Tallahassee, Florida. Along the way, Jamie (Qualley), a free spirit bemoaning her latest breakup, tries to get Marian (Viswanathan) to loosen up by taking detours to lesbian bars and encouraging her to have a fling or two. But their drive turns into a mad dash when they realize the car they rented contains a briefcase they were never meant to see, and now criminals are hot on their tail.

Watch it now on Prime Video