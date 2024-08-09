Arcane season 2 episodes have apparently leaked online — 3 months before they’re due to hit Netflix

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the second season of one of the best Netflix shows, you might want to stay online.

According to Anime News Network , a huge number of upcoming Netflix anime shows and movies have leaked, apparently including whole episodes from the second season of acclaimed animated series Arcane.

News of the leak started up on Reddit and was later confirmed in a now-deleted post by Fortiche, the French animation studio that developed Arcane (via Mobile Syrup ).

“We just got informed that episodes from Arcane season 2 has been leaked”, the post read, “i cannot express how sad we are, we worked very hard on the show.” The post then ended with “please try to avoid spoilers as much as you can and do not share them. It feels devastating ngl” followed by a peace gesture emoji.

As for Arcane, the second season isn’t actually due to arrive on Netflix until some time in November — a whole three months from now. While we don’t know exactly which episodes have leaked, some Redditors claim that it’s almost the first half of the second season.

That said, some Redditors have found a few episodes appear unfinished, which would make them much less appealing to desperate fans. The unfinished state would explain why these episodes have leaked so early. Normally leaks of high-profile shows like this only happen a few days, or at most weeks, before they’re supposed to debut.

Luckily, Netflix already confirmed that Arcane’s second season will be its final one, so it’s not like the leak will impact viewership and potentially spoil the show’s chances of renewal. However it also means that these leaks could contain a lot of very spoilerific material.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anime News Network also notes that the leak includes all episodes of upcoming Netflix series Terminator Zero, alongside new episodes of Ranma ½, DAN DA DAN, Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World and the entirety of the Gekijôban Mononoke: Karakasa movie.

Apparently the leaks hit the web on sites like 4chan, and have since made their way to torrent sites. No doubt some of this content will be posted on various social media channels as well. So if you’re a big fan of Arcane, or any of these upcoming anime, you might want to limit your time on social media for the next few months.