This 'Presumed Innocent' casting update has me bummed for season 2

"Presumed Innocent" has been the surprise hit of the year. I even called it "the most important show" of the year.

How to watch 'Presumed Innocent' All eight episodes of "Presumed Innocent are streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Still, I was surprised that the show was greenlit for a second season given the show's cast included Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. These real-life brothers-in-law are also in-demand movie actors, so a continued role in a series felt unlikely for the duo.

Unfortunately, my suspicions that this cast wouldn't join a second season were officially confirmed by one of those two actors. In a conversation with IndieWire, Sarsgaard announced that he would not return for season 2, stating, "I think I’m a one-season person.”

No Sarsgaard is deflating for 'Presumed Innocent'

As I already said, I didn't expect Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard to return for a second season. But I also didn't expect that the show would get a second season in the first place. The adaptation of the book/movie was set up to be a miniseries, especially given the acting talent in the cast.

Once we knew we were getting a second season though, I kept hoping that Sarsgaard would return. After the events of the season 1 finale (spoiler alert) there weren't many options to give the show any connective tissue from season to season. But Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto? Well, he could still stick around. And that'd be awesome because his performance was the best from anyone in the cast.

That's not to say the rest of the cast was bad. Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and O-T Fagbenle all have scene-stealing moments. But the moment of the show comes from Sarsgaard cross-examining Gyllenhaal at the end of episode 7, "The Witness." Now that I know we're not guaranteed to get a similar moment in season 2, I'd be lying if I said I was just as excited for Apple TV Plus to expand this IP further.

'Presumed Innocent' needs to emulate 'Fargo'

Since we know now that we aren't getting Sarsgaard, I think Gyllenhaal and his new fellow producers David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams need to wipe the slate clean. Don't have any notable connection to season 1 in season 2. No Sabich family, no "Delay" Guardia. None of it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Presumed Innocent â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Instead, the show should follow the anthology series model set by shows like "True Detective" and "Fargo" — especially the latter.

Noah Hawley's adaptation of the Coen Brother's 1996 classic isn't a retread of the source material. Instead, the show plays on the Coen Brothers' sense of humor in its dialogue, has some shocking moments of violence and action sprinkled through the seasons, and, of course, keeps the iconic Midwestern setting of the original movie. The seasons all exist in the same universe as the film and therefore keep a small connection to each other and the source material.

And you know what? It works. Really well. "Fargo" has three Golden Globe wins from 14 nominations, and six wins from a whopping 52 Primetime Emmy nominations despite never bringing back the same cast of characters. "Presumed Innocent" would be wise to follow suit and leave the Sabich family and everyone else back in Chicago and back in season 1.

Given Apple has promised a "suspenseful, brand new case," I'm cautiously optimistic that this new case will now come with a completely new cast as well since Sarsgaard will not be returning.