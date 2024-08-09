Netflix is about to lose one of the most charming movies ever made — and it’s 97% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix adds a slew of new movies each month, but to make room, the streaming service also casts aside some old favorites. It’s the nature of the game, but this month, the content churn is particularly painful as Netflix has confirmed that 2014’s “Paddington” will shortly be removed from its movie library.

Your last day to stream this downright adorable feel-good flick on Netflix U.S. will be Tuesday, August 13, and whether you’ve watched “Paddington” before or not, I implore you to throw together some marmalade sandwiches, get as cozy as possible and enjoy the little brown bear’s utterly heartwarming first big-screen adventure.

“Paddington” is a movie that can be enjoyed over and over again, and while watching it in the summer feels a little out of season (it’s got big holiday vibes and even a snowy scene right at the end), it’s a delightfully entertaining movie with a worthwhile message about family.

Here’s why you need to watch “Paddington” before it’s removed from Netflix.

What is 'Paddington' about?

Paddington TRAILER 1 (2014) - Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Based on the iconic character Paddington Bear created by English author Michael Bond, “Paddington” brings the eponymous furry creature from Darkest Peru to a modern audience. However, director Paul King keeps the quaint charms of the original Paddington stories very much intact, even if this new adventure involves higher stakes and an evil taxidermist.

Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is the new bear on the block after his home in the Peruvian rainforest is destroyed, and he makes his way to London in search of a new family. Wandering around the train station from which he takes his name, he soon meets the Browns, led by the uptight Henry (Huge Bonneville) and his free-spirited wife Mary (Sally Hawkins). The close-knit family agrees to take the bear in while he searches for a new permanent home.

While getting settled in London, Paddington causes all kinds of chaos and looks to share his love of marmalade with the family, but his kindhearted nature endears him to the whole Brown clan (even Herny warms to him!). However, there’s trouble afoot as the aforementioned taxidermist (a wonderfully villainous Nicole Kidman) is on the hunt for the rare bear, and doesn’t have good intentions.

'Paddington' reviews — critics adore this loveable bear

It’s no exaggeration to say that “Paddington” is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the last decade. It holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 160 reviews, and when you filter by publications the review aggregate site deems to be “top critics” that score jumps even higher to a mightily impressive 98%.

RT’s Critics Consensus reads, “Paddington brings a beloved children's character into the 21st century without sacrificing his essential charm, delivering a family-friendly adventure as irresistibly cuddly as its star.” Which is a very accurate summary of this loveable little flick.

(Image credit: Studio Canal)

Bilge Ebiri of Vulture called the movie, “absolutely, positively delightful” with Roger Moore of Movie Nation offering a very similar sentiment, labeling it “Utterly charming, inimitably British.” Another positive writeup came from Time Out ’s Dave Calhoun, who said, “This first-ever movie take on Peru's furriest export is a cuddly triumph.”

Robbie Collin of the Daily Telegraph made a very apt comparison when they said, “Paddington” is “as warm and welcome as a hot pair of socks on a winter morning.” Legendary British movie critic Mark Kermode (writing for The Observer ) was also impressed: “‘Please look after this bear’, says the tag around Paddington's neck. Rest assured, they have.”

Stream 'Paddington' on Netflix while you still can

There’s less than a week remaining to watch “Paddington” before it’s removed from Netflix U.S., and you need to make the time to watch this charming British movie. It really is the movie equivalent of a warm hug, and will have you smiling like a little kid throughout. I bet this family comedy could melt even the coldest of hearts.

Now is also the ideal time to get all caught up with Paddington Bear as the second sequel in this franchise (following 2017’s similarly critically adored “Paddington 2”) entitled “Paddington in Peru” is due for release in its native U.K. this November, before heading stateside on January 17, 2025. So, make sure you’re all caught up on the bear’s first adventures before he heads out on his biggest escapade yet.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering what movies are replacing “Paddington” in the Netflix library, we’ve got a full rundown of everything new on Netflix in August 2024. Plus, check out our list of the new Netflix movies with at least 90% on Rotten Tomatoes as well.