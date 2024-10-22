Apple teases Severance season 2 announcement tomorrow with all-hands meeting countdown

If you've been counting down the days until "Severance" season 2, Apple's just teased some big news. On Tuesday, a placeholder video for an all-hands "Severance" meeting tomorrow was uploaded to the official Apple TV Plus YouTube account in what's almost certainly a countdown to the first official trailer for season 2 dropping.

The "Severance" presentation kicks off tomorrow, October 23, at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST. "Please tame thy tempers," reads the video's description. Given that it's been over two years since the "Severance" finale, fans are chomping at the bit to figure out what new details this all-hands meeting could bring.

Severance — Meeting Tomorrow - YouTube Watch On

Though if it does end up being the season 2 trailer, it technically won't be our first look at the next installment to one of the best Apple TV Plus shows. Over the summer, along with season 2's release date, we also got a 30-second montage of scenes that didn't answer many questions but certainly whet our appetite to see what comes next for Lumin Industries and Adam Scott's Mark Scout. Another brief teaser trailer also gave us a glimpse into what to expect for "Severance" season 2.

As Apple's already confirmed, "Severance" season 2 release date on Apple TV Plus is January 17, 2025, so we still have a while yet to wait. In the meantime, be sure to check out the 7 questions "Severance" season 2 needs to answer as well as our hub on all the rumors and news surrounding the highly-anticipated return of Apple's mind-bending sci-fi hit.

