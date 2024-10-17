Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Fall is the perfect season to get comfortable on your couch and dive into some binge-worthy series on one of the best streaming services . With a packed library of shows ranging from thrillers to dystopian sci-fi dramas, it can be hard to choose where to start. Sure, “Bad Monkey” and “Slow Horses” are obviously worth watching (and they won’t budge from the list any time soon), but it’s time to shine a light on a few hidden gems that are just as good.

To cut through the noise, we’ve rounded up three must-watch shows on Apple TV Plus that are well worth your time. This includes Cate Blanchett’s new psychological thriller, which is currently sitting in the No.1 spot. Here’s what you should be watching now.

This article is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Thursday, October 17.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

‘Disclaimer’

DISCLAIMER* — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Disclaimer” is the newest hit on the streamer, and it’s no surprise considering it’s a psychological thriller with a very interesting premise. Some critics have even said the thriller show “demands to be watched.”

The story follows Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), a renowned journalist known for exposing others' secrets. Her world turns upside down when she receives a mysterious novel that reveals her own darkest secret, making her the main character of the story. As she digs into the author’s identity, Catherine is forced to confront her past, which threatens to expose her personal and professional life.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘Silo’

Silo — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

As “Silo” season 2 approaches, set to release next month, the show is trending again and climbing the ranks in popularity. Now is the perfect time to dive into the first season and catch up on the gripping story before the next chapter.

“Silo” is a dystopian sci-fi drama set in a future where humanity lives in an underground silo, isolated from the toxic world outside. The show follows Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who begins to uncover unsettling truths about the society she lives in. As the mystery deepens, Juliette's journey becomes one of rebellion and survival as she confronts the silo's authoritarian leaders.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘Shrinking’

Shrinking — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Shrinking” is another show that's trending once again due to the much-anticipated premiere of its second season, which recently aired its first episode. This show centers around Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), a therapist who is struggling to cope with the loss of his wife. In his grief, he starts breaking the rules of traditional therapy by telling his clients exactly what he thinks, even intervening in their lives in unorthodox ways. This leads to unexpected consequences for both his patients and himself, while also impacting his relationship with his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell).

Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford) is Jimmy’s supervisor who is dealing with Parkinson’s disease, which adds even more emotional depth to the show. “Shrinking” has been a huge success on the streamer and has been praised for its balance between comedy and emotional weight.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Disclaimer" (2024)

2. "Bad Monkey" (2024)

3. "Slow Horses" (2022)

4. "Shrinking" (2023)

5. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

6. "The Morning Show" (2019)

7. "Pachinko" (2022)

8. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

9. "Silo" (2023)

10. "For All Mankind" (2019)