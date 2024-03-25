Anime fans rejoice — Netflix is adding 6 top-tier anime titles you can stream

Netflix is always one of the best steaming services for all kinds of content. It's already loaded with high-quality anime, but the streaming giant is stepping its anime game up a few notches by adding six top-tier titles that will make it even more of a destination for people who like watching anime content.

The streamer took to X to reveal six exciting new pieces of anime content coming to its service. Leading the charge are seasons one through four of "My Hero Academia," one of the more popular anime series on the market. Fans will also be able to watch "One Piece Film: Red," "Spy x Family" season one, "Haikyu!!" seasons one through four, "Black Clover" seasons one through four, and "Jujutsu Kaisen" season one.

📣 Get ready to binge on these must-watch anime titles coming to even more regions on Netflix by the end of 2024!💚 My Hero Academia S1-4❤️ ONE PIECE FILM RED💞 SPY x FAMILY S1🧡 Haikyu!! S1-4🖤 Black Clover S1-4💙 JUJUTSU KAISEN S1 pic.twitter.com/pYcs0l6RJIMarch 22, 2024 See more

Netflix's X post leaves some questions since the company only revealed that this new content would come to the service during 2024, but it didn't say precisely when. The company also didn't announce whether these shows would be available exclusively on Netflix or if they would remain on other streaming services like Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. If these come to Netflix exclusively, it could be a massive move for the company to become an even more powerful force in the anime space.

Exclusive new anime content is also coming to Netflix, and the streaming service actually announced release dates for these. "The Grimm Variations" launches on April 17, "Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura" will launch on the platform on June 6, and Part 1 of the final installment of "Beastars" will arrive at the end of the year. Having these anticipated exclusives will give anime fans even more exciting content to watch.

Grimms' Fairy Tales get a bold reboot, with character concepts by CLAMP, screenplay by Michiko Yokote, music by Akira Miyagawa, and animation by WIT Studio The Grimm Variations premieres April 17! pic.twitter.com/DCg7k0S2nwMarch 23, 2024 See more

With the addition of the content mentioned above, it'll be tough for any other streaming service to compete with Netflix outside of Crunchyroll and Funimation, which are dedicated exclusively to anime content. Hulu, which also has a lot of anime content available, might be hurting if it were to lose content like "My Hero Academia." Still, we'll have to wait and see if this content is available across multiple platforms in the future.

There's a wealth of excellent anime content already available on Netflix. Titles like "One Piece," "Cyberpunk Edgerunners," "One-Punch Man," "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba," and Toradora! are just a few of the options already topping the list of the best Anime shows and movies on Netflix.

More from Tom's Guide