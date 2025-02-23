Check out these 5 hidden 'Star Wars' movies and shows on Disney Plus

At this point, you know Disney Plus is home to all things "Star Wars." Once upon a time, other streaming services had access to the various "Star Wars" movies, but ever since Disney Plus launched, it's where you need to go to visit the galaxy far, far away.

Despite this, I can almost guarantee you that there are some Disney Plus "Star Wars" shows and movies you haven't watched yet. No, I'm not talking about "The Rise of Skywalker" or "The Acolyte" — you only wish you hadn't seen those. I'm not even talking about "Star Wars Visions," though admittedly there's a good chance you haven't seen that anime anthology Star Wars series.

No, I'm talking about the little-known "Star Wars Vintage" section of the "Star Wars" tile in Disney Plus. This row is buried at the bottom of the page and features made-for-TV shows and movies from before Disney bought the franchise from George Lucas.

One of these, "Clone Wars," was relatively popular on Cartoon Network when it aired in 2003, even spawning "The Clone Wars" movie and TV show later on. But the other five shows and movies? Well unless you watched them on TV in the 1970s and 1980s there's a good chance you've never seen them or even knew they existed.

But I'm here to reveal to you what Disney has tried to bury in the depths of Disney Plus. Here are five hidden "Star Wars" shows and movies on Disney Plus you probably haven't seen.

'Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure' (1984)

Caravan of Courage: an Ewok Adventure - Modern Trailer (Rise of Skywalker style) - YouTube Watch On

Originally titled "The Ewok Adventure," this 1984 TV movie centers around the Towani family, who are stranded on the forest moon of Endor when their star cruiser crashes. The Towani children are found by the Ewok Deej (Daniel Frishman, voiced by Sydney Walker), who takes them to the Ewok's home where they meet Wicket (Warwick Davis, voiced by Darryl Henriques), the most notable Ewok from "Return of the Jedi."

However, the Towani parents are still missing, and the children Cindel (Aubree Miller) and Mace (Eric Walker) must team up with the Ewoks to find them. Their search ultimately leads them to the deadly Gorax, a deadly monster who could ultimately ruin this family's reunion. You'll have to watch "Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure" to see if this story has a happy ending.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream it now on Disney Plus

'Ewoks: The Battle for Endor' (1985)

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985) Trailer | Wilford Brimley | Warwick Davis - YouTube Watch On

Probably the most well-known of these five shows and movies, "Ewoks: The Battle of Endor" is set six months after the events of "Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure." The Towani family has almost rebuilt their star cruiser, but as they're about to leave the forest moon of Endor, disaster strikes. They're attacked by a Marauder group led by Terak (Carel Struycken) and his witch-like sorceress Charal (Siân Phillips). They steal the power cell from the Towani cruiser, thinking it has magic powers.

Now, Wicket (Warwick Davis) and Cindel Towani (Aubree Miller) have to find the Marauders and the stolen power cell. Along the way, they meet another gunman Noa Briqualon (Wilford Brimley), who has also been stranded on Endor. If you're only going to watch one of the Ewoks movies, make it this one, which is almost universally considered the superior of the two made-for-TV films.

Stream it now on Disney Plus

'Ewoks' (1985-1986)

If you thought we were done with the Ewoks, think again. "Ewoks" is a prequel to "Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure" and its sequel "Ewoks: The Battle for Endor," though our main Ewok character is Wicket. However, as this is an animated show there's no need for Warrick Davis to embody the character. Instead, Wicket is initially voiced by Jim Henshaw and later by Denny Delk.

"Ewoks" ran for two seasons and was initially part of "The Ewoks and Droids Adventure Hour" on ABC alongside its sister animated series "Droids" (more on that later). Aside from giving us more Wicket, it largely centers around the Ewok shaman Master Logray (voiced by Doug Chamberlain) and the evil Morag the Tulgah Witch (voiced by Jackie Burroughs), who has a personal feud with Logray. It's a largely forgettable show, but the series' penultimate episode "Battle for the Sunstar" is generally considered to be worth a watch.

Stream it now on Disney Plus

'Droids' (1985-1986)

The final piece of the "Ewoks" connected universe within the greater Star Wars universe, "Droids" was another 1985 animated series and ran alongside "Ewoks' on ABC for a single season. Also a prequel show, this animated adventure stars Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and an uncredited Ben Burtt as R2-D2 and is set between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope."

Of course, "Revenge of the Sith" didn't actually exist in 1985, so the show has been retconned into fitting two years after that movie in the greater Star Wars timeline. It follows the two droids as they face off against a wrecked hive of scum and villainy, including gangsters, criminals, pirates and bounty hunters after they were separated from their aster Captain Antilles.

Stream it now on Disney Plus

'The Story of the Faithful Wookie'

Boba Fett's First Ever Appearance - The Story of the Faithful Wookiee | Star Wars Lore - YouTube Watch On

Sorry, "Star Wars" fans: "The Star Wars Holiday Special" isn't on this list. The rumors are that Lucas despised the 1978 TV special so much that he's done everything he can to eradicate it from existence. So you won't find it anywhere on Disney Plus, though bootleg copies exist on the internet if you're really desperate to watch the universally despised TV show.

However, there's one aspect of this holiday season special that's considered to be worth the watch, and you can stream it on Disney Plus. At one point in the show, Chewbacca's son Lumpy (yes, Lumpy) is forced to watch cartoons by Imperial officers (I swear I'm not making this up). It's here that we're introduced to the animated short "The Faithful Wookie," which shows Chewie and Boba Fett teaming up to save Luke and Han from a mysterious sleeping virus.

This short is notable for two reasons. First, it is the only "Star Wars" animated show to feature Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford as Han Solo. But most importantly, it's the first-ever appearance of Boba Fett, who would go on to become an iconic character in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back."

Stream it now on Disney Plus