Netflix’s latest true crime series just went straight to No. 1 — and it’s guaranteed to shock you

Netflix subscribers have an almost insatiable appetite for true crime. Frankly, whenever the streaming service launches a new show or movie chronicling a shocking real-world crime, it tends to make a near-immediate splash and rocket straight into the platform’s top 10 most-watched list.

Netflix's latest effort, "American Murder: Gabby Petito” is proving to be no exception.

This three-part true crime documentary was released on Netflix earlier this week (Monday, February 17) and within less than 48 hours, hadn’t just entered the platform's most-watched chart but had stormed to the very top. It’s currently the No. 1 show on Netflix in the U.S. (among other regions), and like many true crime series, it has generated plenty of social media chatter.

If you’re a true crime addict, then you’ve probably already got “American Murder: Gabby Petito” in your watchlist. However, if you’re a little more choosey when it comes to picking which true crime projects you consume, here’s everything you need to know about this new Netflix docuseries…

What is ‘American Murder: Gabby Petito’ about?

American Murder: Gabby Petito | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In July 2021, 22-year-old Gabby Petito set off on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She would never return home. The two had planned a four-month trek across the United States, living out of a van, and were also documenting every step of their travels across social media accounts.

However, while Gabby and Brian appeared to be the perfect couple, and enjoying the experience of a lifetime, several weeks into their adventure, things took a sinister turn. Gabby seemingly disappeared, and was reported missed after she stopped responding to messages from concerned family. The case got even more disturbing when Brain resurfaced at his parent's home in Florida, refused to discuss Gabby’s whereabouts and then vanished.

Gabby’s disappearance sparked a nationwide investigation as authorities desperately looked for any trace of the social media influencer. But eventually, the shocking truth came to light. Gabby Petito’s story raises uncomfortable questions about loyalty and who you can trust.

Should you stream ‘American Murder: Gabby Petito’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

This exploration of the tragic story of Gabby Petito is the third installment in Netflix’s “America Murder” series, which as the name implies chronicles shocking murders within the United States of America. This latest one follows on from “American Murder: Laci Peterson” and “American Murder: The Family Next Door” which launched in 2024 and 2020 respectively.

The latest chapter in the true crime franchise doesn't look to switch up the formula. It again comprises archive footage and interviews from those who were involved in the case to tell Gabby Petito’s story in the most shocking (and, in my opinion, arguably exploitative) way possible. It’s your classic true crime docuseries, slowly ratcheting up the sense of dread as we get closer to learning the tragic truth of Gabby’s murder. You probably know the score.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What sets “American Murder: Gabby Petito” apart from some of its genre contemporaries is that the couple at the heart of the story were social media influencers, which means there’s a wealth of footage of them before, and during their ill-fated cross-country trip.

This allows us to get a much stronger insight into Gabby (and Brian) than you typically see in true crime docs of this nature. Of course, this only makes the outcome all the more harrowing.

If you’ve had your fill of true crime, or the genre has never appealed to you, “American Murder: Gabby Petito” isn’t going to be the series that changes your mind. It hits all the expected beats and is content to replicate the formula that proved so successful in the previous “American Murder” projects. For better, or worse, this is true crime at its most predictable.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Early reviews for “American Murder: Gabby Petito” have been mostly positive with the show currently pulling an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Anita Singh of the Daily Telegraph praised the show for its “thought-provoking elements”, but Laura Miller of Slate argues that it’s an “unexceptional” true crime documentary and I’d mostly echo that sentiment. But unexceptional doesn’t mean unwatchable, and this true crime doc is still very bingeable.

Stream "American Murder: Gabby Petito" on Netflix now