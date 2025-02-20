'Wicked' just got its Peacock streaming date — here's when you can stream this Oscar nominee

"Wicked" was one of the biggest hits of last year, so it's no surprise that we've been tracking when it is coming to streaming for a while. You've been able to buy or rent it from premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Prime Video for a while, but the biggest question was always going to be when is it coming to Peacock.

Now, we no longer have to ask that question, because Universal has finally revealed the official release date. You can stream "Wicked" on Peacock starting March 21.

So go ahead and sign up now so you are ready to sing along to "Popular," "The Wizard and I" and — of course — "Defying Gravity." While you are waiting, you can start streaming "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2, which drops on Peacock just days earlier on March 16.

What is 'Wicked' about?

"Wicked" is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which itself is adapted from the novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire. The smash-hit musical tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy's arrival, bringing back the iconic "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" characters Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

But this story begins before either added witch to their resume. Instead, the story picks up as both arrive at Shiz University and centers around the complex relationship between the two would-be witches. It's also a poignant examination of fascism and racism, with the green-skinned Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) facing discrimination due to the color of her green skin. She initially clashes with the popular Galinda (Ariana Grande) but they begin to overcome their differences and develop a deep friendship.

But not long after Galinda changes her name to Glinda, their paths diverge upon meeting the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum). Whether you're a musical fan or not, you'll appreciate the star performances and excellent production values. I'm not a musical fan and even I found myself enjoying this movie far more than I expected. It's no surprise that this movie is nominated for 10 Academy Awards at this year's Oscars.

