9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Dec. 6-8)

The holiday season may be in full gear, but you probably still have time in between shopping and feasting to watch this weekend’s fresh batch of new movies and TV show on Netflix, Disney Plus and more of the best streaming services.

Two big franchises unveil their latest TV efforts: the kidventure tale "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" and the adult animated kickoff to James Gunn's DC Universe, "Creature Commandos." Also on tap is the British spy thriller "Black Doves" with Keira Knightley and a Christmas special from pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

On the movie side, Clint Eastwood's courtroom drama "Juror No. 2" is now available on premium video-on-demand and the hit sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" arrives on Max. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ (Disney Plus)

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Streaming December 3 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

After the darker, mature tone of Disney's recent Star Wars” TV series, this adventure story is geared for a younger audience. "Skeleton Crew" is giving major “Goonies” vibes, which showrunners Jon Watts and Chistopher Ford have openly acknowledged as an inspiration. Jude Law anchors the show as Jod Na Nawood, a Force user who relies on his charm to get out of sticky situations. But the real protagonists are four kids — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — who stumble upon a discovery and end up getting lost far from home in the vast galaxy.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Black Doves’ (Netflix)

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The success of "Slow Horses" has led to a surfeit of spy dramas featuring top British actors like Michael Fassbender ("The Agency"), Eddie Redmayne in “The Day of the Jackal”) and now Keira Knightly in “Black Doves." Helen Webb is an average, everyday wife and mother … and an undercover spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the organization she works for. When Helen’s secret lover is assassinated, her enigmatic handler Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls in old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam dig into the death, which leads them to uncover a vast conspiracy linking the London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

Creature Commandos | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

‘Creature Commandos’ (Max)

James Gunn’s new DC Universe (DCU) will have a new Superman, but before that, it launches with this animated adventure following the events of the series "Peacemaker." A team of incarcerated monsters is recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. General Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) leads the group, which includes Frankenstein (David Harbour), Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova), Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), the Bride (Indira Varma), Circe (Anya Chalotra) and GI Robot (Sean Gunn). Think “Suicide Squad” but even more violent and foul-mouthed.

Episode 1 streaming now on Max

‘The Sticky’ (Prime Video)

The Sticky - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist” is a real thing that happened and it serves as the inspiration for this dramedy that feels akin to a Coen brothers movie. Maple syrup farmer Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale) is on the verge of losing her property to a corrupt local bureaucrat. She’s approached by down-on-his-luck security guard Remy Bouchard (Guillaume Cyr) and Boston mobster Mike Byrne (Chris Diamantopoulos) with a proposition: rob millions of dollars from the Maple Syrup Reserve for what could be the sweetest heist in Canadian history. But when a series of missteps results in a dead body, Detective Valérie Nadeau (Suzanne Clément) and police officer Teddy Green (Gita Miller) get on the case.

All 6 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter’ (Netflix)

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter puts down her “Espresso” to present her first-ever variety musical special, which will showcase performances of songs from her holiday EP “Fruitcake” and other chart-topping holiday covers. The special will also feature duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis, and comedic appearances by Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

Special premieres Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix

New movies

‘Juror No. 2’ (PVOD)

Juror #2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

For what could be his last film, 94-year-old director Clint Eastwood delivers his bread-and-butter: a good old-fashioned thriller about justice and morality. This one is set in a courtroom drama set in the midst of a murder trial. Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) has been selected as one of the jurors, though the timing is far from ideal as his wife (Zoey Deutch) is experiencing a high-risk pregnancy. The defendant is accused of killing his girlfriend after they argued at a bar. But as the facts of the case unfold, Justin realizes that he was at the bar on the night in question — and that he may be involved in the death.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ (Max)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Official Trailer 2 - Warner Bros.UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Beetlejuice is back, baby! Tim Burton revives his 1988 horror comedy with a sequel that reunites Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, plus mixes in franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega. Lydia Deetz, now grown up and the host of a popular supernatural talk show, is estranged from her rebellious teen daughter, Astrid. When a family tragedy strikes, three generations of Deetz women return to their ramshackle home in Winter River. Meanwhile, in the Afterlife, Betelgeuse is still obsessed with Lydia. It’s only a matter of time before his name is uttered three times — and the rascally demon is unleashed to cause trouble.



Streaming now on Max

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ (Max)

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

This stirring documentary chronicles the life of Christopher Reeve, a.k.a Superman, before and after the near-fatal horse riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Filmmakers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui rely on film clips, intimate home videos, archival interviews with Reeve, as well as extended interviews with his friends, colleague, and family, including the three children he shared with wife Dana Reeve (who tragically passed away from lung cancer less than two years after his death). The doc features an extensive look at Reeve’s friendship with the late Robin Williams, his best friend and Juilliard classmate. It’s a story of hope, hardship, and real-life heroism.



Streaming now on Max

‘Fly Me to the Moon’ (Apple TV Plus)

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

This space race romantic dramedy flew under the radar when it opened in theaters this summer but might find new life on the planet of home streaming. It will probably fan the flames of conspiracy theorists who believe the moon landing was faked, but it may also fan the flames of your heart. Set during the space race of the 1960s, it stars Scarlett Johansson as a PR specialist brought in to boost NASA’s image and sell the idea of space flight. She develops a working and romantic relationship with Apollo 11 manager Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) while staging a back-up fake moon landing in case things go awry.



Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Future)