7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (April 25-27)

The sun is out, and a fresh wave of buzzy new shows and movies is streaming this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more of the best streaming services.

Topping our weekend watch list is the return of the best "Star Wars" series. "Andor" season 2 follows Diego Luna's Cassian as the Rebellion inches closer to full-blown war. Over on Netflix, Joe Goldberg’s twisted serial killer saga continues in "You" season 5, promising more obsession, deception and murder back where it all began: New York City.

Plus, the creators of "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Gilmore Girls" unveil their latest new show, the ballet dramedy "Étoile." On the movie side, Tom Hardy brings brutal chaos to "Havoc," a gritty crime thriller that's been years in the making.

Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Andor’ season 2 (Disney Plus)

Possibly the best thing to come out of the “Star Wars” universe in years — yes, even better than "The Mandalorian" — "Andor" is back for its second and final season, and it’s pulling no punches as it barrels toward the events of "Rogue One."

Tony Gilroy’s storytelling is as sharp as ever, slicing into the quiet horrors of authoritarianism and the high cost of resistance. This 12-episode stretch covers four years of Cassian Andor’s life, each one unfolding over just a few tightly wound days brimming with tension.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian, now fully embedded in the rebel cause, alongside Stellan Skarsgård’s enigmatic Luthen Rael and Genevieve O’Reilly’s calculating Senator Mon Mothma. Other familiar faces are stepping back into the spotlight: Ben Mendelsohn’s icy Orson Krennic, Forest Whitaker’s unpredictable Saw Gerrera and Alan Tudyk’s scene-stealing K-2SO are all along for the show's epic conclusion.

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Disney Plus

‘You’ season 5 (Netflix)

In the fifth and final season of this twisted thriller, Joe Goldberg is back where it all began: New York, New York. Now famous, married and a father to his son, he's trying to play the role of reformed good guy. Spoiler: he’s not fooling anyone.

Joe (Penn Badgley) is living a polished post-London life with his wife, high-powered CEO Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). To the public, he’s a devoted husband, a walking redemption arc. But behind that carefully curated image? The cracks are showing.

Enter Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a chaotic and captivating playwright who strolls into Joe’s world and stirs up just enough trouble to send him spiraling again. With Joe's past nipping at his heels, this last chapter of "You" pushes Joe to the edge. Perhaps it's finally time for the reckoning he's dodged for far too long.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Étoile’ (Prime Video)

Get ready to jeté into high drama with "Étoile," the latest from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the minds behind "Gilmore Girls," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the underappreciated "Bunheads" (also about ballet, but at lower stakes).

The spotlight is on two elite ballet companies — one in New York, the other in Paris — who strike a desperate, last-ditch deal: trade their top dancers and hope the swap saves their floundering reputations. Charlotte Gainsbourg brings icy precision as the sharp-tongued Parisian director, while Luke Kirby smolders as her brooding New York counterpart.

Sparks fly, egos clash and the pirouettes will make you dizzy. True to Palladino form, expect whip-smart banter, pop culture references galore and enough backstage tension to snap a pointe shoe.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ (Netflix)

Step behind the scenes with men's tennis’s youngest-ever No. 1 as this docu-series takes you through the whirlwind world of Carlos Alcaraz, both on and off the court.

From his modest Spanish beginnings to facing off against titans like Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz opens up about his journey, one that's filled with humor, humility and a fierce drive to be the GOAT (greatest of all time). Despite the hype, he keeps his feet firmly planted, preferring the quiet of home over the frenzy of fame.

This is a no-holds-barred look at the sacrifices, struggles and pressures of becoming a global sports icon, all while staying true to the person he’s always been.

All 3 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Vanderpump Villa’ season 2 (Hulu)

Pack your bags for another trip to "Vanderpump Villa." Lisa Vanderpump is cranking up the drama for season 2, which ditches the South of France for a jaw-dropping 12th-century Italian castle, Castello Rosato, where the stakes are as high as the stiletto heels.

With Stassi Schroeder returning as the "Special VIP" (aka chaos concierge) and a tempting $30,000 bonus on the table, the staff is ready to snap. Romance, rivalries and over-the-top luxury collide in true Vanderpump fashion. Drama, drama, and more drama — served with a generous pour of Prosecco. Bellissimo!

All 10 episodes streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Havoc’ (Netflix)

In this crime thriller, Tom Hardy is doing what he does best: gritting his teeth and breaking bones. As battered and weary detective Walker, he’s just trying to survive in a city crawling with furious gangsters, crooked cops (including one played by Timothy Olyphant) and one very shady politician (Forest Whitaker).

After a botched drug deal leaves bodies behind, Walker is strong-armed into rescuing the politician’s estranged son, who’s somehow part of it. But as he digs into what went wrong, Walker unravels a deeper, darker conspiracy.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Bullet Train Explosion’ (Netflix)

All aboard this pulse-pounding action-thriller, a reboot of the 1975 Japanese movie that inspired “Speed.” The high-octane ride kicks off when terrorists strap a bomb to a Tokyo-bound train and dare it to dip below 100 km/h. Cue the chaos.

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi leads as a world-weary conductor forced into hero mode, flanked by a rookie sidekick, a scandal-scarred politician and a social media narcissist, among many passengers. “Bullet Train Explosion” is part disaster flick, part workplace drama and part East Japan Railway promo. Grab your ticket, and hang on.

Streaming now on Netflix