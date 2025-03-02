7 new to Max movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Spring is almost here, and that means a fresh batch of new movies is sprouting on Max. Max's sprawling library of blockbusters and classic films makes it one of the best streaming services out there, but when you're spoiled for choice, narrowing down what to watch becomes tricky.

With that in mind, we've combed through the list of everything new on Max in March 2025 to highlight the must-watch movies landing on the streamer this month. Most notably, every single movie on this list has scored at least at least 90% or higher on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, so whichever you pick you’re guaranteed to watch a critically acclaimed flick.

Whether you're in the mood for a psychological thriller, a tear-jerking drama, or a classic coming-of-age tale, these movies are all worth adding to your watchlist. Leading the pack are the Oscar-nominated prison drama "Sing Sing" and the Hugh Grant-led "Heretic," which was one of my biggest surprises of last year. Classic sci-fi fans are also eating well this month, with both the "Ghostbusters" and "Men in Black" series landing on Max.

So let's dive into everything you need to know about seven of the best new movies on Max with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Read on for the top new to Max movies for March 2025.

'Sing Sing' (2024)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of this year's most overlooked Oscar nominees, "Sing Sing" is a captivating look into the transformative power of art and the human spirit's resilience. The prison drama stars Colman Domingo as Divine G, a man behind bars for a crime he didn't commit who, during his decadeslong fight for clemency, discovers a sense of purpose from participating with other inmates in a theater group.

But when a wary outsider (Clarence Maclin) shakes things up, the opportunity to escape into somebody else on stage proves to be therapeutic and offers much-needed hope for the prisoners. Most of "Sing Sing‘s" cast includes formerly incarcerated actors and alumni of the real-life program the movie's based on, adding a layer of authenticity that elevates it beyond just another sanitized Hollywood underdog story.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Max starting March 21

'Heretic' (2024)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Like "Get Out" and "The Invisible Man," "Heretic" is one of those horror movies that I won't shut up about everyone needing to watch, even if you don't consider yourself a horror fan. Hugh Grant, known for his cheeky rom-com roles, puts on his evil villain hat to terrific effect in this chilling psychological horror-thriller.

He stars as Mr. Reed, a reclusive man who welcomes two young Mormon missionaries, Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), into his home to hear their whole religious sales pitch. But his eccentricities quickly morph into something more sinister as the girls realize they're trapped, and the only way out is to play his twisted game. If you can stick around through this movie's slow-burning first half (I found the back-and-forth banter rivetting, but it may be too wordy for some viewers), its disturbingly plausible premise and haunting performances will stick with you long after the credits roll.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Max starting March 7

'Men in Black' (1997)

MEN IN BLACK [1997] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Even when pitted against the galaxy's most devious and destructive aliens, there’s no force that can outmatch Will Smith's charm. He stars as Agent J, a new recruit at a secret agency tasked with dealing with otherwordly visitors that get out of line. As confident as J may come off, he’s constantly reminded that he’s out of his depth, relying heavily on the more seasoned, no-nonsense Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones), who isn’t one to offer much explanation.

When investigating a series of unregistered close encounters, the duo uncovers a deadly plot that has landed Earth in the crossfire between two feuding alien species. With stellar special effects for its time (that head-regrowing scene was one of many standouts) and a sharp, hilarious script, "Men In Black" remains endlessly rewatchable to this day. It was so good it spawned two sequels, both of which arrived on Max this month as well.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it now on Max

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Goodfellas (1990) Official Trailer #1 - Martin Scorsese Movie - YouTube Watch On

Often regarded as Martin Scorsese’s magnum opus, "Goodfellas" stands as one of the defining movies of the gangster genre, influencing countless films in the decades since its release. Based on the true story of Henry Hill and his life in the Italian-American mafia, it follows the mobster-turned-informant (played by Henry (Ray Liotta) through his early beginnings as a low-level errand boy before working his way up to a key player in the Lucchese crime family.

As Henry rubs elbows with ruthless mobsters like Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), these alliances are always shadowed by the looming threat of betrayal. It's not long before his once-glamorous world begins to collapse under the weight of drugs, mob infighting, and the ever-present paranoia fueled by FBI surveillance.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it now on Max

'Carrie' (1976)

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Stephen King's groundbreaking novel about an unlikely prom queen turned screen queen was his first to get the big screen treatment, and it took the world by storm as one of the most effective anti-bullying campaigns in recent memory. Wallflower Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is trapped in a waking nightmare between dealing with her deeply religious mother (Piper Laurie) at home and relentless bullying from her classmates at school. And the taunting only gets worse after she experiences her first period in the school showers.

Things seem to be looking up when the kind-hearted Tommy (William Katt) invites her to prom. But on that fateful night, a cruel prank pushes Carrie over the edge, and she has the last laugh after she takes her nascent telekinetic powers out for a spin, leaving a bloodbath in her wake.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it now on Max

'Stand By Me' (1986)

Stand by Me (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclilps Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Want a Stephen King movie that won't scare the pants off you? "Stand by Me" is a departure from the renowned horror author's usual nightmare fuel, and it's considered one of the best adaptations of his works to boot. Set in the 1950s, it follows four young friends — Gordie (Wil Wheaton), Chris (River Phoenix), Teddy (Corey Feldman), and Vern (Jerry O'Connell) — who set out to find the body of a missing boy, who is rumored to have been hit by a train.

Director Rob Reiner masterfully balances humor and emotional moments as the journey brings the boys closer to what becomes a defining event in their young lives. It's a truly timeless story about friendship, grief, and the confusing, often bittersweet process of growing up. Whether you're part of the generation that grew up with this movie or you're just watching it for the first time, this is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch it now on Max

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Ghostbusters (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Who you gonna call? Another goofy sci-fi classic, "Ghostbusters," and its two sequels hit Max this month, and though we're still months away from Halloween, it can always be spooky season in our hearts. The first movie follows a group of three eccentric scientists — Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Dr. Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) — who cook up a ghost-catching business after getting sacked from their university jobs.

With the help of their quirky receptionist Janine (Annie Potts) and new hire Winston Zeddmore (Ernie Hudson), the crew straps on proton packs, load up on ghost traps, and get to hunting the scourge of supernatural entities causing chaos around New York City. But when a powerful ancient god threatens our world, the team of amateurish ectoplasmic exorcists are the only ones who can save the day.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it now on Max