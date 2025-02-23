Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

We count Max among the best streaming services because of its impressive library of must-watch movies, but when you're spoiled for choice, narrowing down what to watch is no easy task.

I make a beeline for Max's top 10 list of most-watched movies whenever I can't figure out what to watch next. Granted, they're not all guaranteed to be hits, but it a good way to get a read on what flicks people are buzzing about. With that in mind, we've carefully combed through Max's top 10 list to highlight which movies are actually worth the hype. This includes a romantic drama that'll tear your heart out, a poignant animated adventure, and a post-apocalyptic thriller that hits all the right notes.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best three movies in Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 3:30 p.m. ET on February 23.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'We Live in Time'

We Live In Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The season of love ain't over yet. When a romantic drama pairs together Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, you can be sure you're strapping in for an emotional roller coaster. Director John Crowley’s "We Live in Time" follows Almut (Pugh), a former figure skater turned chef, and Tobias (Garfield), a recently divorced cereal salesman, whose story begins with a shocking meet-cute when Almut hits Tobias with her car.

The film unfolds in a non-linear fashion, jumping through key moments of their decade-long romance—moving in together, welcoming a child, and facing Almut’s devastating cancer diagnosis. Pugh and Garfield’s on-screen chemistry is electric, transforming their by-the-numbers love story into something both deeply human and spellbinding. Have some tissues ready for this one.

Watch it now on Max

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Flow'

FLOW - Official US Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Flow" has been on my radar ever since it took home the Best Animated Film award at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and now it's the little indie that could up against animation giants like Disney and Dream Works for this year's Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Word is it could give beloved hits like "The Wild Robot" and "Inside Out 2" a run for their money, and with a glowing 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s easy to see why.

This mostly dialogue-free animated film chronicles the tale of a cat's survival in the aftermath of a catastrophic flood that destroys its home. Seeking refuge on a boat with other species, the group navigates a world rendered nearly unrecognizable by the natural disaster. Along the way, they struggle to adapt to their new overflowing surroundings and must learn to coexist peacefully if they are to survive.

Watch it now on Max

'Elevation

Elevation | Official Teaser (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

"Captain America: Brave New World" star Anthony Mackie dukes it out with insect-like monsters in this post-apocalyptic action-thriller that streaming audiences are loving despite its lukewarm reception from critics. "Elevation" follows Mackie as a single father in a world ravaged by Reapers, forcing humanity to retreat to isolated communities built high above ground where the creatures can't survive.

But when he's left with no choice but to venture into Reaper-infested territory to retrieve live-saving supplies for his son, he's prepared to risk it all. He and a scientist (Morena Baccarin) embark on a perilous mission to bring back the medicine that turns into a quest to eradicate the Reapers once and for all.

Watch it now on Max

Max: Starts at $9.99/month

Our favorite streaming service combines quality and quantity. Its library contains HBO prestige shows like "House of the Dragon" and "White Lotus," blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. and DC, plus reality TV and true crime docs from Discovery's family of networks.

Max top 10 movies right now

'Elevation' (2024) 'Who Is Luigi Mangione?' (2025) 'Flow' (2024) 'We Live in Time' (2024) 'The Watchmen: Chapter II' (2024) 'We Beat the Dream Team' (2025) 'Central Intelligence' (2016) 'Final Destination' (2000) 'Final Destination 5' (2011) 'Final Destination 2' (2003)