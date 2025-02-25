How to watch 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 from anywhere

John Oliver is back with a twelfth season of his multi-award-winning late night show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", dissecting all the good and bad of the last week with his signature humor and verve.

Here's how you can watch "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 streaming details "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 premiered on Sunday, February 16, and now airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT each Sunday on HBO and Max.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• UK — Sky/Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

John Oliver makes a timely return with the 12th season of his popular satirical show. At a time of huge upheaval across the globe, Oliver's sideways look at the world and his superb satire are the perfect way to catch up with the news without resorting to doom scrolling your way through your social feeds.

Here's how you can watch "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 online in the U.S.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 around the world

How to watch "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 online in Canada

You can watch "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 online in Canada in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 online in the U.K.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 airs on Sky Comedy in the U.K. at 9 p.m. GMT every Monday evening.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.

Alternatively, Sky Comedy content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £4.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 on streaming specialist Binge.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' season 12 trailer

Season 12 Trailer: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide