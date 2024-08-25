7 Netflix movies to watch now that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Movie libraries on the best streaming services are constantly in flux with new titles coming and going. Which makes the task of narrowing down what to watch all the more tricky.

That's why here at Tom's Guide we're highlighting the best of the best, rounding up only movies that have scored 90% or higher on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes to recommend for your next movie night. Granted, a high critics score doesn't guarantee a hit (as everyone's tastes are different, after all), but it's as good a place to start as any for figuring out what to watch next.

So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, here are the seven movies I think you should add to your watchlist. This list includes a poignant and claustrophobic drama starring Brie Larson, a psychological horror that'll haunt you long after the credits roll, and one of the best Godzilla movies of all time.

'Pearl' (2022)

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The middle chapter of Ti West's X trilogy, "Pearl" is a fantastic psychological horror film that stands strong on its own. Mia Goth gives a career-defining performance as Pearl, a young woman dreaming of Hollywood stardom while, in reality, she is stuck on the family farm as her husband fights in WWI, feeling suffocated by her overbearing mother (Tandi Wright).

When Pearl's wealthy sister-in-law mentions a local troupe will be auditioning dancers for a traveling show, Pearl is convinced it's her chance to escape. But as things start to fall apart and her dreams of fame slip through her fingers, let's just say she doesn't take rejection well—at all. This unsettling psychological horror film owes much of its impact to Goth's exceptional lead performance, highlighted by a gripping and haunting monologue that truly showcases her talent.

Genre: Horror

Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, Emma Jenkins-Purro, and Alistair Sewell

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch now on Netflix

'Room' (2015)

Room | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If you haven't yet seen the heartwrenching drama that earned Brie Larson her first Oscar, this is not one to miss. In "Room," she stars as Joy, a woman kidnapped in her teens who has been confined to a tiny shed with her five-year-old son Jack (Jacob Tremblay), the product of rape at the hands of her captor.

For Jack, the shed, which he refers to as "Room," is his entire world. But if the duo is to escape, Joy must find a way to teach him about the outside world and, more importantly, how to flag down help to set them free. While “Room” is no doubt an emotional watch (be sure to grab some tissues, because you'll need them), it also showcases the resilience of the human spirit and the on-screen love between a mother and son is seriously touching.

Genre: Drama

Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, Sean Bridgers, Tom McCamus, and William H. Macy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch now on Netflix

'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As someone who was blown away by "Godzilla Minus one in theaters (I never thought a Godzilla movie would leave me a blubbering mess), I've been singing this movie's praises for a long time now. It showcases the original titan's brilliance wrapped up in a heart-wrenching yet profoundly hopeful message about humanity that leaves a lasting impact.

Written and directed by acclaimed CG animator and VFX artist Takashi Yamazaki, "Godzilla Minus One" starts during the final days of World War II following the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Enter Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a kamikaze pilot who's torn about fulfilling his mission and takes a detour to Odo Island. He has no way of knowing Japan's surrender is already in motion. But after a fateful encounter with a reptilian behemoth that emerges from the sea, unleashing chaos and destruction, he must now face a new and terrifying reality...and decide what's worth dying for.

Genre: Sci-fi, drama

Starring: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch now on Netflix

'Hit Man' (2023)

Hit Man | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

My colleague Rory called director Richard Linklater's sexy, nihilistic comedy "Hit Man" one of Netflix's strongest original movies in years, and I'm inclined to agree. It boasts an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics praising it as a genre-blending thrill ride that solidifies Glen Powell's status as one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars.

A mix between a light-hearted crime caper and a rom-com, "Hit Man" stars Powell as Gary Johnson, a strait-laced professor who moonlights as a fake hitman for the police. Disguised in a variety of elaborate costumes, he convinces potential clients that he's a ruthless assassin, just before the police step in to arrest them a la "To Catch a Predator." However, when a femme fatale (Adria Arjona) hires him to eliminate her abusive husband, Gary breaks protocol. To keep his true identity hidden from her, he embarks on a risky game of deception, setting off a chain of events that lead to increasingly dangerous consequences.

Genre: Romantic comedy, action

Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, and Sanjay Rao

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch now on Netflix

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

CRAZY RICH ASIANS - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who doesn't love a little escapsim into the lives of the super-rich every now and then? Adapted from Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name, "Crazy Rich Asians" stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, an NYU professor whose boyfriend Nick (Henry Goulding) turns out to be (you guessed it) crazy rich.

She only learns this after the couple is already on their way to Singapore for Nick's friend's wedding. Meeting your partner's family is nerve-wracking enough, but Rachel reaches new levels of stress when as everyone — including Nick's mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh) — is looking down at her. Both hilarious and gorgeous, "Crazy Rich Asians" is one of the easiest movies to watch on this list. The supporting cast is also amazing, particularly Awkwafina as Rachel’s de facto high-society instructor and Nico Santos as the self-proclaimed rainbow sheep of the family.

Genre: Romantic comedy

Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch now on Netflix

'Nimona' (2023)

Nimona | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Nimona" is one of the best animated movies in years, melding a heartfelt story about acceptance and found family with the gorgeous visuals of the Spider-Verse series. It's one of my favorites on this list as someone who grew up reading the Nimona comics from ND Stevenson that the movie's based on.

Set in a medieval futuristic kingdom, it follows the up-and-coming knight Ballister (Riz Ahmed), an underdog who, during what's supposed to be his greatest moment, gets framed for murder and must go into hiding. As he scrambles to try to clear his name, he's less than thrilled to catch the attention of Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a shape-shifting outcast who declares herself his sidekick. To save the day, Ballister must team up with the very monster he's sworn to destroy — and try to keep her bloodlust in check in the meantime.

Genre: Action, Kids & Family

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, and Frances Conroy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch now on Netflix

'His House' (2020)

HIS HOUSE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"His House" is my de facto recommendation for non-horror fans looking to get into the genre. It's packed with psychologically terrifying moments that are sure to haunt you long after the credits roll, and it holds the honor of being the only entry on this list to earn a rare 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"His House" follows Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), a young refugee couple fleeing war-torn South Sudan and trying their best to put down roots in a small English town. Facing hostility and racism in their new community, the couple struggles to adjust. But the biggest strain on their relationship is the mysterious malevolent force haunting their house that seems connected to their traumatic past. Though Rial pleads for them to move, Bol worries that making too many waves could get them deported, and so the two are stuck facing the horrors on their own.

Genre: Horror

Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, and Matt Smith

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch now on Netflix