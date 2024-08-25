This new to Netflix movie has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes — and it deserves every percent

When I’m combing through the new movies on Netflix each month, I’m always on the lookout for flicks with a high score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It’s not a flawless metric for determining the quality of a movie — quality is subjective after all — but when Netflix adds a flick to its library that manages a rare perfect rating, I take note.

When I heard that “The First Slam Dunk” was being added to Netflix this weekend (on Sunday, August 25) I was especially pleased as this animated sports movie not only earned critical acclaim, but it’s also one of my favorite entries in the genre. And that’s very strong praise considering it’s a basketball movie, and I know very little about the actual sport.

I suspect that “The First Slam Dunk” might not get the attention it deserves even after landing on one of the best streaming services because of its seemingly niche nature, but here’s why you should consider adding this fantastic sports drama to your watchlist…

What is ‘The First Slam Dunk’ about?

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK | Official English Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Based on a popular Japanese manga, “The First Slam Dunk” is a sports anime from direct Takehiko Inoue. It centers on Ryouta Miyagi, a member of the Shokoku High School basketball team, who is grappling with the loss of his elder brother, who also shared a passion for the sport.

Ryouta plays as the team’s point guard and is known for not just his speed on the court, but also his game intelligence that makes him a vital part of the squad. However, while the Shokoku High School team is plucky, they are very much the underdog, and as they get ready to compete in the Inter-High School National Championship they will face an uphill battle to beat the reigning champions, the all-conquering Sannoh Kogyo High School.

However, while “The First Slam Dunk” has plenty to offer basketball fans, it’s about more than just lay-ups and three-pointers. There’s an emotional core to this fantastic movie as Ryota struggles with the weight of his brother’s expectations, and reflects on the question of self-worth and finding a true purpose in life beyond just throwing a ball into a net.

‘The First Slam Dunk’ reviews — critics adored this movie

This new to Netflix movie has managed a feat even more impressive than pulling off a flashy slam dunk: It holds a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes . “The First Slam Dunk” is a rare movie with a 100% rating, and that comes from more than 40 reviews as well. So, the sample size isn’t exactly small, which is often the case with 100% ratings on RT.

(Image credit: Alamy / Dandelion Animation Studios / Toei Animation / Album)

Esther Rosenfield of Little White Lies labeled the movie “a total slam dunk” (well somebody had to use that one-liner!). Meanwhile, Calum Marsh of the New York Times praised the anime for being “a great basketball movie because it understands what’s great about basketball.”

IndieWire ’s David Ehrlich was similarly enthusiastic about this sports drama. “No movie has so literally reduced basketball to “just a game,” and no movie this side of Hoop Dreams has so ecstatically conveyed why it’s also so much more than that,” said Ehrlich in their review.

Ross McIndoe of Slant Magazine also joined the chorus of critics eager to praise the movie, saying “‘The First Slam Dunk’ is able to throw a relentless series of new gambits, twists, and reversals at the screen that will keep even seasoned sports film fans on the edge of their seat.”

I should also point out that it’s not just professional reviewers who thought “The First Slam Dunk” was something very special. The movie holds a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is almost as impressive as its critics rating.

Stream ‘The First Slam Dunk’ on Netflix right now

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Dandelion Animation Studios / Toei Animation)

The sports genre can be pretty repetitive, with many of the movies within the category following a similar narrative structure and featuring cookie-cutter characters. While I won’t pretend “The First Slam Dunk” doesn’t fall into some of these cliches, the fact it’s still so compelling despite its unoriginal aspects is a testament to its quality.

Even if you don’t care about basketball much at all, you’ll still find yourself engrossed in the team’s journey, and you’ll especially come to love Ryota and want to see him achieve his goals, and figure out his place in the world. Between the inherent drama found in sports and the strong character work, there is a heck of a lot to like about “The First Slam Dunk.”

I expect that some Netflix subscribers may instantly dismiss this movie because it’s an anime, but I implore you to give it a chance, even if you’re not typically an anime watcher. This drama breaks from the traditional mold and has a boarder appeal than much of the movies and TV shows within the category.

“The First Slam Dunk” is a Netflix movie that I hope plenty of subscribers check out, but if you’re not convinced it’s for you, then why not check out this star-studded crime drama that is about to leave the service or one of the year’s best detective shows.