5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Nov. 4-10)

The first full week of November ushers in more new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

The biggest title in this week's new TV lineup is "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2, the final chapter of the Dutton family saga. The massive hit won't feature star Kevin Costner, who departed the series, but the rest of the cast will be on hand to finish the story. Also on tap this week is more treasure hunting in "Outer Bank" season 4 part 2 and the finale of "The Penguin." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Saturday Night Live: The 2024 Election Special’ (NBC)

Family Feud Election 2024 Cold Open - SNL - YouTube Watch On

For the past 50 years, “Saturday Night Live” has made hay out of American politics. Think of all the memorable impersonations: Chevy Chase as Gerald Ford, Dana Carvey as George H.W. Bush, Will Ferrell as George W. Bush, Tina Fey as Sarah Palin and Amy Poehler as Hillary Clinton, among many others. So, of course, “SNL” isn’t sitting out the 2024 election. The special will skewer and satirize current events and feature Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, Bowen Yang as JD Vance, Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz and Carvey as Joe Biden.

Special premieres Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ (Prime Video)

Citadel Honey Bunny - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The Indian prequel spinoff of the action spy series “Citadel” focuses on stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan), who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig that takes them into the high-stakes world of espionage. Years later, Years later, they are estranged when their dangerous past catches up to them, forcing them to reunite to protect their young daughter Nadia (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series).

All episodes premiere Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Outer Banks’ season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Pogues are in danger — again. After squandering their fortune from the El Dorado gold, the teen treasure hunters are on a new quest to find Blackbeard’s Blue Crown. But it’s plunged them into deadly circumstances, as their foes Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) and his boss Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh) have trapped them in rapidly flooding catacombs. John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) will all probably make it out alive, but they will still have the tough task of retrieving the mysterious scroll that’s likely a map. Meanwhile, JJ (Rudy Pankow) is still reeling from the bombshell of his true parentage.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All episodes premiere Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 (Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

Empires never last. The Romans, the Aztecs, the Ottomans, “Yellowstone” — all undone by hubris. “Yellowstone” has reigned as cable TV’s top series for years and it could’ve coasted on success for many more, yet it’s unfurling a final batch of episodes because of the most stereotypical Hollywood reason: a clash between the creator and the star. Kevin Costner may play the show’s patriarch and is a big reason for its popularity, but ultimately, Taylor Sheridan is the boss. So, with that, “Yellowstone” comes to an end, but it will live on in various spinoffs, prequels and sequels. As for this final run, we’re not sure how John Dutton will be written out, but his departure will certainly incite an all-out brawl between his children Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) for control over the family ranch.

Episode 9 premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (via Philo, Sling or Fubo)

‘The Penguin’ finale (HBO)

(Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

It’s a crime that this “Batman”-adjacent crime drama hasn’t gotten more buzz, but perhaps what is hopefully a banger of a finale will earn “The Penguin” more notice. All season, Oz (Colin Farrell) has been scheming and scrabbling to come out on top in Gotham’s underworld. He’s been mostly successful, owning the market on the new drug Bliss. But now, his partner-turned-rival in malicious misdeeds, Sofia Gigante (Cristin Milioti), is out to kill him. Oz will have to think fast and act smart to become the kingpin he has always wanted to be.

Episode 8 premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max