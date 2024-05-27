5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock, TV and more (May 27-June 2)

Summer kicks off with a crop of new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Peacock and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV lineup is led by "Mayor of Kingstown" season 3, which sees Jeremy Renner make a triumphant return to the screen following his devastating snowplow accident. We're also excited to welcome back the underrated comedy "We Are Lady Parts" for a second season and "The Outlaws" for a third (and possibly final) season. Plus, Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the miniseries thriller "Eric." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Eric’ (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch headlines this limited series that could see him win another Emmy to match the one he got for “Sherlock.” Set in 1980s New York, the emotional thriller follows Vincent, a puppeteer and creator of a popular children’s television show. His life begins to unravel when his nine-year-old son disappears on the way to school one morning. Devastated and guilt-ridden, Vincent can barely cope. He clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet named Eric and becomes convinced that if he can get Eric on TV, his son will come home.

Premieres Thursday, May 30 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘We Are Lady Parts’ season 2 (Peacock)

This diamond-in-Peacock-rough is well worth digging up. The British comedy is irreverent, hilarious and heartwarming; features the underrepresented group of Muslim women; and plays great bops you won’t be able to get out of your head. After their successful show in the season 1 finale, season 2 continues to follow the punk band comprised of lead guitarist Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan), frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), bass player Bisma (Faith Omole) and drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed). They must navigate the ups and downs of success, all while exploring their identities and dealing with their families.

Premieres Thursday, May 30 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Outlaws’ season 3 (Prime Video)

The Outlaws are back — possibly for the last time. Creator Stephen Merchant has no plans to continue the show beyond the third season. And as delightful as this crime comedy is, perhaps it’s best to go out on a high note. Season 3 begins with the group moving on with their lives now that crime boss The Dean is behind bars awaiting trial. But the shocking return of one of their own and the discovery of a dead body put them all in mortal danger again.

Premieres Friday, May 31 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Jeremy Renner makes a triumphant return to the screen following a near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year’s Day in 2023. The third season of the crime thriller co-created by Taylor Sheridan sees Renner still in fighting form as Mike McLusky, the unofficial leader of a town where the main business is incarceration. He has new problems on his hands, like a recently arrived Russian mob boss and a drug war raging inside and outside prison walls. But his attempts to keep the peace among all the factions are threatened by a familiar face from his past.

Premieres Sunday, June 2 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Ren Faire’ (HBO)

Combine “Tiger King” with “Succession” and set it at a renaissance fair and you get this three-episode docuseries from director Lance Oppenheim (“Spermworld”) and producers the Safdie brothers. It focuses on the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest of its kind in the world, which is ruled by 86-year-old George Coulam. Known as King George, he has accumulated power and wealth. But now, he’s ready to retire and he must choose which of his longtime employees will inherit his crown. The doc employs fantastical elements to explore a tense, comical, very real game of thrones.

Premieres Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max