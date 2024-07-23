5 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Max and more (July 23-29)

We’re in the heat of summer, but these top new movies arriving on the best streaming service this week will tempt you to shun the sunshine and stay indoors.

The biggest new arrival is the streaming debut of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die." this action-comedy sequel reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for another enjoyable slice of buddy cop fun. Plus, its vibrant Miami setting is seriously appropriate for the season. This is just the start of the new movies you can watch from home this week too, there’s also new additions to Netflix, Hulu and Max. Plus, horror service Shudder has something skin-crawling for subscribers from the Cronenberg family.

If you’re in the mood to watch something fresh this week, let’s dive into our full roundup of all the new movies you can watch. And don’t forget to check our guide to the best new TV shows this week including Apple TV Plus’ new “Time Bandits” series.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ (PVOD)

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE â€“ Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Miami’s most street smarts detectives are back in this fourth installment in the popular “Bad Boys” franchise. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” was a much-needed box office win for Will Smith following the suggestions that his actions at the 2022 Academy Awards may have seriously harmed his star power. Those predictions were clearly wide of the mark, as “Ride or Die” was embraced by audiences thanks to its trademark mix of comedy, action and macho comradery.

The third sequel to the 1995 original, “Ride or Die” doesn’t reinvent the “Bad Boys” formula, but it does throw detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) into their most dangerous mission yet. This time the police partners find themselves on the run when the late Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is linked to a drug cartel and posthumously accused of being a dirty cop. Determined to prove the Captain's innocence, the wisecracking duo is also implicated in the coverup and now must reveal the truth to clear all their names.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 23

‘Femme’ (Hulu)

Femme | Official Trailer | Utopia - YouTube Watch On

Good movies don’t always find their audience in theaters, and that was the case when “Femme” hit cinemas back in March. Scoring 93% on Rotten Tomatoes , this low-budget British thriller has been lauded for its sensitive handling of timely topics, strong leading performances and gripping tension. However, despite all this praise, it grossed less than $300k in theaters. Hopefully, its debut on Hulu will give it a much-deserved second chance.

In this thriller, drag performer Jules (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) is still recovering from a horrifying homophobic attack that shatters their sense of safety, destroys their career and leaves their mental health in ruins. Several months later, they encounter one of their attackers, Preston (George McKay) in a gay sauna, and see an opportunity for revenge. Striking up a relationship with this tormented, Jules’ plan is complicated by unexpected feelings for the troubled man who is grappling with serious demons.

Watch on Hulu from July 23

‘Knox Goes Away’ (Max)

Knox Goes Away Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Michael Keaton puts in a shift on both sides of the camera for this crime thriller that follows a contract killer (played by Keaton) who is given an unexpected shot at redemption when presented with the chance to save the life of his estranged son (James Marsden). However, complicating matters is the criminal's recent diagnosis of an aggressive form of dementia, setting up a race against time as he tries to help his son escape from a very sticky situation before his mind fully deteriorates.

While “Knox Goes Away” is unlikely to be featured on many “Best of 2024” lists, and critics were particularly unimpressed with its generic and inspired screenplay, Keaton’s performance has been singled out for praise. At least the narrative asks some interesting questions about being confronted with your own mortality and finding peace with yourself. If you keep your expectations in check, this thriller might pleasantly surprise you.

Watch on Max from July 26

‘Humane’ (Shudder)

HUMANE | Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Filmmaking clearly runs in the Cronenberg genes. Following the emergence of Brandon Cronenberg as a horror director capable of matching his legendary father’s pedigree (2020’s “Possessor” is phenomenal), now it’s the turn of his sister, Caitlin Cronenberg to live up to the family name. To this end, “Humane” is a suitably surreal horror thriller that tackles the climate crisis in a way only a member of the Cronenberg clan could.

Set in an alarmingly plausible future where population size has spiraled out of control, the world’s governments usher in a euthanasia policy to shed 20% of the global population. The movie centers on media mogul Charles York (Peter Gallagher) who decides to voluntarily enlist in the euthanasia program alongside his second wife, Dawn (Uni Park). Announcing his decision to his adult children during a family dinner, the situation takes a dark turn when Dawn backs out at the last minute and the authorities insist that one of the four children must take her spot.

Watch on Shudder from July 26

‘Wicked Little Letters’ (Netflix)

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

“Wicked Little Letters” is a delightful British comedy that is absolutely bursting with ridiculous profanity. It also packs the ever-dependable Olivia Colman, in a role that truly lets her comedic chops shine, and Jessie Buckley is also fantastic as a very sweary Irish migrant who causes chaos in the small English town of Littlehampton. While the central mystery is pretty predictable, “Wicked Little Letters” is a real hoot, with a tender heart. It's oddly sweet for a movie with so many f-bombs.

Set in the 1920s, it sees the aforementioned seaside town rocked by scandal when the ultra-conservative residents begin receiving curse-filled letters from an unknown sender. The devoutly religious Edith Swan (Colman) is the victim of a particularly vicious campaign of hate mail and suspects her rowdy neighbor, Rose Gooding (Buckley) is to blame. When an inspector is called on the scene (Anjana Vasan), the truth proves to be even more shocking than the content of the letters.

Watch on Netflix from July 27