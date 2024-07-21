5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple, TV and more (July 22-28)

TV is hotter than ever with more new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup features the debuts of two new series, the fantasy time-traveling adventure "Time Bandits" and the historical comedy "The Decameron." Returning for a final season is "Elite," the hit teen murder soap. And the 2024 Olympics kick off in Paris with the opening ceremony. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘61st Street’ season 2 (The CW)

61st Street | Season 2 Trailer | The CW - YouTube Watch On

The legal drama gets to air its second and final season thanks to the CW, which saved the show after AMC canceled it. The story continues to follow attorney Franklin Roberts (Courtney B. Vance) as he represents Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school athlete who was taken by the police as a supposed gang member after a drug bust resulted in the killing of an officer. Franklin seeks to not only prove Moses’ innocence but expose the rampant corruption and institutional racism found in the Chicago criminal justice system.

Premieres Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW

‘Time Bandits’ (Apple TV Plus)

Time Bandits â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Terry Gilliam’s cult classic movie heads to the small screen in an adaptation from Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris. The fantasy adventure follows a ragtag group of thieves, led by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck). The bandits travel through time and space as they seek treasure, and Kevin’s knowledge comes in handy as they witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric age, wreak havoc during medieval times, and much more. Together, they also set out on a thrilling quest to save Kevin’s parents — and the world.

Premieres Wednesday, July 24 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘The Decameron’ (Netflix)

The Decameron | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The continued success of “Bridgerton” has paved the way for other historical comedies set in the olden days but with modern needle drops and anachronistic language and behavior. “The Decameron” joins this genre alongside its Netflix sibling, Prime Video’s “My Lady Jane, and Apple’s “The Buccaneers” and “Dickinson.” It’s based on 14th-century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio’s collection of short stories. A group of people tries to get through a pandemic, but the year is not 2020 — it’s 1348. When the Black Death strikes hard in Florence, nobles and their servants escape to a grand villa in the country for a wine-soaked sex romp. But soon, the bacchanal turns into an all-out fight for survival.

Premieres Thursday, July 25 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Elite’ season 8 (Netflix)

Elite: Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The eighth and final season of the teen murder-mystery drama wraps up with a big shake-up at Las Encinas when siblings Emilia (Ane Rot) and Héctor Krawietz (Nuno Gallego), leaders of Las Encinas alumni association, arrive on the scene. They scatter chaos wherever they go and destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them. Only Omar (Omar Ayuso) can stand up to them and he’s willing to do anything to see them fall.

Premieres Friday, July 26 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Let the games begin! The quadrennial international sports competition returns to Paris for the third time after the city previously hosted in 1900 and 1924 (so, it’s been a minute). Some events will take place in other towns across France, but the biggest and most high-profile ones will be set in the City of Love. The opening ceremony’s parade of nations will be conducted as a boat parade along the Seine River, which city officials insist is totally clean and not filled with raw sewage.

Premieres Friday, July 26 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo) and Peacock