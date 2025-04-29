6 top new movies to stream this week on Prime Video, Max, Hulu and more (April 29-May 5)

It’s set to be a busy week for top new movies across the best streaming services. While Netflix is sitting this one out, its rivals are taking the opportunity to fill the void with Prime Video, Max, Hulu and Peacock all offering new streaming movies you won’t want to miss.

My pick of the week is a tie between “Drop’ on premium video-on-demand and “Black Bag” on Peacock. The former is a Hitchcock-style thriller that is as entertaining as it is completely implausible. Meanwhile, the other is a Steven Soderbergh spy caper that ranks in my top 3 movies of 2025 so far. Other highlights include “Another Simple Favor’s” anticipated debut on Prime Video.

If you’re in the mood to stream something new this week, you’ve come to the right place. Here are my picks for the best new movies across streaming platforms. Meanwhile, if you’re craving some high-quality television, here are the best new TV shows to binge-watch this week.

‘Death of a Unicorn’ (PVOD)

“Death of a Unicorn” is a strange beast. This horror-comedy isn’t scary enough to satisfy fans of the former, and its satirical humor is so predictable that it doesn’t particularly work for viewers looking for serious laughs either.

It falls into a less-exciting middle ground, and the subpar effects on the titular mythical creatures don’t help much either. At least, a solid cast adds some star power with Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega and Richard E. Grant involved.

The movie opens with an estranged father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) heading to an important business weekend where the former hopes to lock in a lucrative deal. On the way, they accidentally hit and kill a unicorn. Bringing the creature's corpse to the home of Rudd’s billionaire boss kickstarts a chain of increasingly chaotic events.

As the wealthy Leopold family looks to exploit the unicorn’s healing properties for personal gain, nature fights back.

Buy or rent on Amazon from April 29

‘The End’ (Hulu)

Speaking of unusual combinations, “The End” is a post-apocalyptic thriller mixed with a musical. It’s a blend that won’t appeal to all viewers, but it deserves points for the unique factor alone.

However, its biggest drawback is the bloated 150-minute runtime, which sees the material stretch beyond breaking point. However, with the ever-excellent Tilda Swinton among the cast list, there’s still enough appeal here to make a viewing worthwhile.

Set two decades after an environmental catastrophe has made Earth’s surface uninhabitable, the surviving humans have moved into underground bunkers. Our story picks up with an unnamed family (Swinton, George MacKay and Michael Shannon). The 20-year-old Son (MacKay) has never seen the outside world, but when a mysterious girl (Moses Ingram) appears at the entrance to their bunker, the family’s routine is threatened.

Watch on Hulu from April 29

‘Drop’ (PVOD)

“Drop” is probably the closest thing to a modern-day Alfred Hitchcock movie you’ll watch in 2025. This exciting thriller follows Meghann Fahy on a first date that turns into a dinner from hell when she’s blackmailed into killing her date (Brandon Sklenar) by sinister criminals who have taken her young son and sister (Violett Beane) hostage. Now, is that a hooky premise or what?

While “Drop” most definitely stretches acceptable narrative logic, and viewers who love picking at plot holes will have a field day, it’s consistently engaging and builds to a finale that makes all the suspense-building pay off.

Its clever use of current technology is also a highlight, turning simple things like Apple AirDrop into vehicles for sheer terror. As it stands, this is one of 2025’s most overlooked movies, and I hope it picks up on streaming.

Buy or rent on Amazon from April 29

‘Another Simple Favor’ (Prime Video)

Prime Video is ready to drop one of its biggest original projects of the year in the form of “Another Simple Favor,” the much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s “A Simple Favor.”

The entire creative team from the first movie is back, which means Paul Feig in the director’s chair, and stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are also returning. “Another Simple Favor” is likely to be among the most popular streaming movies of the year.

Set several years after its predecessor, lifestyle blogger Stephaine Smothers (Kendrick) travels to Italy to be the maid of honour for her former neighbor Emily Nelson (Lively). Once in the stunning European country, Stephanie begins to wonder if Emily is looking for revenge for her part in the events that saw the latter imprisoned.

Oh, and there’s also a murder, which adds further mystery to the proceedings. “Another Simple Favor” looks like perfect spring fun, and the early reviews are positive (it’s currently 82% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Watch on Prime Video from May 1

‘Adult Best Friends’ (Max)

I’ve definitely got my eye on Max’s new comedy “Adult Best Friends” this week. The reviews following its film festival premiere were plenty positive, and I’m always on board for a feel-good indie comedy that takes a look at dating in the modern world. Plus, the trailer is giving me sunny vibes. So, I think it’ll be a great watch now that the weather is rapidly improving.

“Adult Best Friends” is a road trip comedy that sees two lifelong best friends, Katie (Katie Corwin) and Delaney (Delaney Buffett, who also directs), return to their childhood hometown. While the pair have been pals since they were kids, they find themselves drifting as they enter their 30s. This nostalgic trip is supposed to bring them back together, but it quickly goes off the rails as they encounter madcap situations that put their bond to the test.

Watch on Max from May 2

‘Black Blag’ (Peacock)

It’s been a bit of a slow start for theatrical movies in 2025. While we’re finally getting some gems now, courtesy of “Sinners” and “Warfare,” until very recently, “Black Bag” had been one of the rare standout movies of the year.

This Steven Soderbergh-directed movie is now heading to Peacock, and I implore you to watch if you like the sound of a tightly-crafted spy thriller with a fantastic cast and absolutely zero fat. It’s a very lean 94 minutes long, never wasting a moment of your time.

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender play a married couple who are both spies for the British intelligence service. Fassbender’s George is an expert at reading people, but he must turn his unique talent for sniffing out lies on his beloved wife when she’s suspected of being a double agent.

What follows is a twisted web of deception as all the parties involved soon prove to have their own agenda, and their own secrets bubbling just below the surface.

Watch on Peacock from May 2