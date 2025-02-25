‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2 episode photos tease an exciting return — and I’ve never been more ready

Most people who know me know that I’m a huge “Walking Dead” fan and that I’ll always proudly defend this franchise. Sure, the main show dipped a bit after season 6, but the spinoffs that have come out since its finale have started to restore my faith.

“Dead City” is no exception.

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait until “Dead City” season 2 premieres in spring 2025. A trailer and official release confirmation are expected today (February 25) at IGN Fan Fest, but in the meantime, episode photos have been making the rounds again thanks to all the hype.

These images aren’t exactly new, but they do offer a glimpse of what’s ahead in the upcoming episodes, including our first look at some new characters.

The photos are definitely intriguing, with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan rocking their signature looks as Maggie and Negan. We also meet Brugal, a new character played by Kim Coates (last seen in Netflix’s “American Primeval”), who was actually written specifically for him by showrunner Eli Jorné.

Back in October 2024, we got a small teaser that hinted at the growing war for control of Manhattan, with Maggie and Negan trapped on opposite sides. Just before that we also got a first look at the action in a behind-the-scenes teaser, which proved that “Dead City” season 2 is only going to be more chaotic.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2 looks promising

(Image credit: AMC)

I’ll be honest, “Dead City” season 2 is actually looking (and sounding) really good. The first season already did a solid job of proving that this spinoff has something fresh to offer, and from everything we’ve seen so far, season 2 is probably going to take things up a notch.

One image includes Brugal (Coates) who will play a new villain. When speaking with Collider, Coates claimed his character is “just a bad person.”

He went on to say: “He's [also] super smart, he's a billionaire. He lived in this incredible enclave during the zombie apocalypse in Manhattan, and when he came out, zombies were running Manhattan, he got his own little gang together. There's three or four gangs in season 2, and Brugal is my name, and I'm certainly the biggest gang member of my squad. I kill a lot of zombies."

(Image credit: AMC)

Speaking of villains, Željko Ivanek will return as the existing antagonist The Croat, meaning we’re not done with his unsettling presence just yet. In “Dead City” season 1, The Croat was introduced as a former Savior who took Negan’s brutal methods to an even more extreme level.

The Croat also kidnapped Maggie’s son, Hershel (Logan Kim), to manipulate her into delivering Negan, whom he viewed as a mentor despite Negan being horrified by his cruelty. By the end of the season, he aligned himself with a new, even more powerful faction, hinting at even greater chaos to come in season 2.

The season finale left fans eager for what’s next, unveiling a new major threat: The Dama (Lisa Emery), a formidable gang leader with her sights set on ruling Manhattan. She sees Negan as a valuable asset and gives him a chilling ultimatum — either he joins her, or Hershel pays the price.

This power shift sets the stage for a high-stakes season 2, where Negan’s choices could have devastating consequences. So yes, we essentially have three villains now.

(Image credit: AMC)

Most of all, I’m excited to see Negan and Maggie clash heads again, especially since Negan might be tempted to join the bad side again. In season 2, Maggie will have to face the pain of her past and let go of her connection to Negan if she wants to rebuild her bond with her son.

The first season actually showed Maggie beginning to find some level of forgiveness, but the teasers we’ve seen so far suggest she’s back on the defensive after learning about Negan’s ties to the new villains.

Teasers are there to throw us off though, and I’m hoping Maggie and Negan will team up for good while navigating a potential war between the communities. However, one thing to note in one of the new episode photos — Negan has brought back his beloved wired bat,

Lucille (named after his late wife). During San Diego Comic-Con (h/t Deadline), Morgan said: “There’s something about that sweet girl that I love… It makes me turn into Negan. He has a love-hate relationship with her.”

With Negan's bat making a return in “Dead City” season 2, I have a feeling we’ll see his dark, more ruthless side resurface. While he’s tried to distance himself from his violent past, the bat (his signature weapon) represents everything he once was.

If season 2 delivers on all this potential, we might be looking at one of the best “Walking Dead” spinoffs yet, and I am so ready for it.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” season 2 premiers on AMC in spring 2025.