5 movies I was shocked to learn are based on books

Some movies are released with a built-in fan base from books, like Stephen King novels, the "Harry Potter" series and "The Lord of the Rings," just to name a few.

Expectations tend to run high before adaptations hit the big screen. While watching, it's impossible to separate them from their unforgettable connection to their printed counterparts.

Every now and then, though, you watch a movie, enjoy it and then realize years (if not decades) later that it was based on a book. I recently had this experience and was shocked to learn that a few of my favorite movies are based on books.

'Mrs. Doubtfire'

It's hard to believe we now live in a world where Robin Williams isn't gracing us with his incredible sense of humor. However, his movies still live on, and one of his most memorable characters was Mrs. Doubtfire.

And yes, this film is based on a book of a similar name, "Alias Madame Doubtfire" by Anne Fine. Both share themes of a father trying to spend more time with his kids by becoming their nanny.

However, the book takes on a more serious approach to the challenges of divorce. It doesn't show us those iconic scenes of Mrs. Doubtfire faceplanting onto a cake to hide his true appearance from an unwanted visitor or watching him juggling both roles while out to dinner with his family (and his boss).

Despite their differences, the movie and the book offer unique and valuable insights into the impact of divorce on kids. For that, both are worth watching (or reading).

'Psycho'

"Psycho" remains one of my favorite horror movies (and Hitchcock movies). I spent years watching the film before I realized it was based on a novel by Robert Bloch.

Like many adaptations, the film stays true to the book. It focuses on Norman Bates (iconically played by Anthony Perkins), who runs a roadside motel with few visitors. When he does get a visitor, Marion Crane (played by Janet Leigh), things don't go according to plan.

Without spoiling the ending (although the movie came out over 60 years ago), the book gives us even closer insights into Norman Bates' head. There are also character differences; for example, the book version of Norman isn't as attractive as Anthony Perkins' handsome but creepy good looks).

Fortunately, the book is a short read and is a great precursor to watching the film.

'Die Hard'

All these years, I've heard about (and, most recently, finally watched) "Die Hard." I even appreciated the hilarious debate about whether or not it's a Christmas movie.

But only recently did I discover that the film is based on a book, "Nothing Lasts Forever" by Roderick Thorp. If by some chance you haven't seen the movie, it focuses on John McClane (Bruce Willis), who is visiting his estranged wife and joining her for her office's Christmas party. Suddenly, it gets overrun by robbers who want access to millions of dollars.

The core plotline and even much of the dialogue stay relatively faithful to the book. However, some major elements still differ: The character's name isn't the same and the immediate threat changes. Between the two, I love "Die Hard" for a different reason than the book: It captures Bruce Willis at his peak before his more recent health struggles.

'The NeverEnding Story'

I'll admit that I was shocked to learn that "The NeverEnding Story" was based on Michael Ende's book of the same name. I couldn't believe I had missed that while growing up and watching the film.

The book and the film share the same core plot: Bastian (played by Barret Oliver in the movie) discovers a book that takes him into the world of Fantasia, where the Nothing is destroying everything in its path.

At first glance, the book and movie might seem to have minor differences. Look closer, and you'll discover why the author may not have appreciated the film's adaptation. The book offers far more insight into Fantasia and shares a stronger message of protecting your imagination as you grow up.

Still, whether or not you have kids, this is a powerful film (and a fantastic book to read).

'The Beach'

"The Beach" is one of those movies that made me feel as if I had gone somewhere after watching it. The beauty of the setting, the intensity between all the actors and the destruction of the idyllic escape swept me away.

It also happened to star one of my favorite actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Richard, a somewhat lost American backpacker who finds out about a hidden arcadia.

Recently, I discovered the movie was based on a book by Alex Garland of the same name. Some book fans weren't too pleased with the film, and Leonardo DiCaprio got a Razzie nomination (which breaks my heart). However, to this day, I still enjoy the movie and its underlying theme of how we risk destroying the very paradise we seek.

