5 best kids' movies based on books to stream now

Whether you are young or old, you have kids or not, some of the most memorable movies of our time have been movies made for children. Among them have been films based on equally beloved books.

These are favorites that are worthy of watching and rewatching. You not only get the chance to recapture the innocence of youth but also disappear into a world that requires us to awaken our inner child.

And considering what's happening in our world, what better way to escape than to disappear into the world of our imagination (something we neglect far too often as adults)? You don't even need to read the novel to appreciate these movies, although it can enhance the experience. Here are five kids' movies based on books you should stream.

'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory'

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971) Official Trailer - Gene Wilder, Roald Dahl Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

While there have been numerous adaptations of the original book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl, the 1971 version starring Gene Wilder is special.

Wilder captures the mysterious, eccentric qualities of the character Willy Wonka. Plus, I liked the main character, Charlie, far better in this movie than the later versions of him in other films. Although timid, this movie shows him his true nature: courageous and pure of heart.

While it didn't stay as true to the book as other adaptations (like the 2005 version, often considered the most similar), certain qualities echo the core message of the book's story. However, if you were to ask Dahl himself, he would feel otherwise, as apparently, he didn't like this version.

Watch on Max

'Mary Poppins'

Mary Poppins (1964) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

This musical starring Julie Andrews is adapted from books of the same name by P.L. Travers. The title character is magically and mysteriously brought in by the wind to care for the young Banks children, Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber).

What makes "Mary Poppins" unique is that the adaptation of the book into a movie became its own iconic story. In fact, it's what inspired the 2013 film, "Saving Mr. Banks," starring Tom Hanks as Walt Disney.

Unfortunately, despite what the movie portrays, there wasn't much of a happy ending for author P.L. Travers, as she simply detested the adaptation of her book and opted never to work with Disney again.

With that said, though, generations have been charmed by "Mary Poppins. Watching this movie can easily become an annual event, at least for me. You get to sing along to classic tunes like "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Let's Go Fly a Kite."

Watch on Disney Plus

'How To Train Your Dragon'

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Yes, a live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is coming to theaters in summer 2025, but the animated original will be hard to top.

A young Viking named Hiccup is eager to join the hunt for dragons that have infiltrated his town. However, what ends up happening is he becomes friends with one he calls Toothless.

If you loved the novel and want to find an exact replica, or at least one that's faithful to the book, you probably wouldn't like this adaptation. It's a far cry from some of the darker, more serious storylines found in the novel. However, it's still a beautiful movie with good music and fantastic artistry, making it a worthy watch and one of my favorites.

Watch on Max

'The Wizard of Oz'

The Wizard of Oz (1939) Original Trailer - Judy Garland Movie - YouTube Watch On

It's hard to believe that about 85 years ago, "The Wizard of Oz" premiered in theaters and it still remains the most charming kid's movie ever made. Few automatically think of the book from which it was adapted, but most know it has inspired numerous movies and theatrical productions (hello, "Wicked").

However, despite all the recreations, I still love the original starring Judy Garland as Dorothy. I love to imagine the gasps of the audience seeing Dorothy walk into Oz and the transformation of black and white to color.

Plus, her relationship with her three friends (the Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man) is irresistible, along with its core message of putting others first before yourself. I realize there were some dark issues with the film's creation, but it's hard not to call this a personal favorite.

Watch on Max

'Coraline'

Coraline 15th Anniversary Official Trailer | Now Playing in Theaters - YouTube Watch On

"Coraline" is one of those movies where I love the book just as equally as the movie but for different reasons. And it's a film that both adults and kids are drawn to.

The book is a quick, enthralling read with a spooky air to it. However, the movie goes into a greater depth than the novel. Both depict the story of Coraline finding a secret door that leads her to a world mirroring her own but with startling, alarming differences.

I love the stop-animation of the 2009 film, which adds a certain realism and depth we don't get to see with CGI or the traditional hand-drawn animation of a bygone era. What you'll notice is that its director, Henry Selick, was obviously inspired by Tim Burton, as it has similar tones and styles as the classic "Nightmare Before Christmas."

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple