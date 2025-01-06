This underrated Margot Robbie crime thriller is leaving Netflix this week — here's your last day to watch

The 2015 film "Focus" might not be as widely remembered as movies like "American Hustle" or the "Ocean's Eleven" heists, but it's an underrated crime caper that thrives thanks in large part to having Margot Robbie and Will Smith running the show.

If stylish, slick thrills are what you're looking for, then you might want to move "Focus" to the top of your Netflix watchlist soon. Although it only got added to the streaming service in late 2024, it'll soon be stolen away. That's because your last day to watch "Focus" on Netflix is Thursday, Jan. 9, meaning you've only got a matter of days to fit it in.

If this is the first time you're hearing about "Focus", though, here's a little bit more info about this confident con movie that just might help convince you to check it out before it disappears from the Netflix library.

What is 'Focus' about?

Glenn Ficarra and Jon Requa's "Focus" introduces us to veteran thief, Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith), who takes would-be conwoman Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie) under his wing after she unsuccessfully tries to seduce and swindle him with a basic grift.

As Nicky teaches her more techniques, their relationship soon begins to blossom. As things get complicated, Nicky cuts Jess loose, deciding it's for the best to go their separate ways. Three years later, though, Nicky signs up for a new scheme and discovers Jess is on the other side of the grift... and things only get messier from there.

In addition to Smith and Robbie, the movie also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Gerald McRaney, Adrian Martinez, and BD Wong.

Should you stream 'Focus' on Netflix?

Overall, I think "Crazy, Stupid, Love" is still Ficarra and Requa's best movie, but "Focus" is a decent watch all the same. If you want a bit of easy escapism and want to watch two entertaining stars get tangled up in slick scams, then "Focus" is the movie for you.

Fellow Tom's Guide writer Josh Bell highlighted "Focus" as a movie worth watching when it first landed on Netflix last November. He said the movie was worth seeking out owing to its "surprising and clever reveals", involving cons and, above all else, the "electric chemistry" between our two leads.

Critically though, the movie didn't perform all that well. At the time of writing, it currently holds a 56% critics' score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score's not far behind, either; it's currently got a 53% score on the Popcornmeter.

That middling score doesn't mean some moviegoers didn't enjoy it. At Variety, Peter Debruge called "Focus" a "suave but slight outing", one which "keeps you distracted 'til the end".

Writing for The Guardian, Jordan Hoffman gave it a 3-star review, arguing that the movie is a decent heist flick, but doesn't quite stick the landing, writing: ""Focus" [...] spends much of its running time convincing you it is the best entry into the genre in years. Alas, this is merely a setup, as the film’s second half eventually reveals that it’s all been a facade."

Reviewing at Rolling Stone, Peter Travers rated "Focus" 2.5 stars out of 5, arguing that the movie only gives you "a taste" of "sexy escapism". However, he heaped praise on Robbie's performance, calling her "a wow and then some" and saying the actress "shows a comic flair backed up with beauty and steel".

