5 classic Christmas movies that you need to watch this holiday season

Every year the best streaming services release a slew of glossy new Christmas movies, but in my opinion, you simply cannot beat the classics. After all, these flicks were not only crowd-pleasers in their day but have also stood the test of time and continue spreading joy even decades later.

Before diving into my picks, I should make one thing clear. When I say classic Christmas movies, I really do mean classics. I’m not talking about “Elf," “Home Alone” or even “Scrooged"; I’m talking about films that were released more than 50 years ago during the period commonly referred to as the Golden Age of Hollywood. Yes, that means these movies are presented in black and white, but in my opinion, monochrome never goes out of style.

So, if you want to enjoy some classic Christmas movies over the festive season, here are the ones that need to be in your watchlist and are just as enjoyable today as they've ever been.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

When talking about classic Christmas movies there’s one pick that everybody knows is going to feature somewhere. I’m of course talking about Frank Capra’s enduring holiday favorite “It’s a Wonderful Life.” But there’s a reason this movie has remained an essential watch every winter for millions of people (myself included), it’s pretty much the perfect Christmas movie. It’s funny, it’s charming, it’s tear-jerking but ultimately uplifting, what more could you want?

I consider this 1946 comedy-drama my favorite Christmas movie of all time, and it follows George Bailey (James Stewart), a man who is considering taking his own life on Christmas Eve. Through flashbacks, we see George’s life from his youth to adulthood, and then George’s guardian angel shows him what the world would have been like if he’d never existed. The subject matter may appear a little bleak for a Christmas movie, but trust me, you’ll shed happy tears by the end. And then you’ll probably want to rewatch it.

‘The Shop Around the Corner’ (1940)

Another seasonal classic starring James Stewart, “Shop Around the Corner” will feel a little familiar to anybody who has watched the Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan classic “You’ve Got Mail”, as the 1998 rom-com was adapted from the same source material (a Hungarian play called Parfumerie by Miklós László). What really makes this movie tick is how loveable its main characters are, Stewart is dependably charismatic, but Margaret Sullavan is equal to him.

Alfred Kralik (Stewart) and Klara Novak (Sullavan) are both employees at a leather goods store in Budapest and do not like each other. In fact, you could say that Alfred and Klara detest one another. However, unbeknownst to them, they are secretly falling in love with each other as anonymous pen pals. Bursting with charm, and getting great mileage from the dramatic irony inherent to its core premise, “Shop Around the Corner” is a seasonal delight, and it deserves to be as well known as Stewart’s other holiday classic.

‘The Apartment’ (1960)

Unlike the other movies on this list, “The Apartment” doesn’t exactly hang its hat on being a Christmas movie. You could probably make a case that it’s better classified as a movie that takes place at Christmas rather than being a traditional Christmas movie. However, this Billy Wilder movie is regarded by many as one of the greatest movies ever made, and it’s got all the feel-good moments that you’d want in a festive flick. Sure, you won’t find Santa Claus in “The Apartment” but your heart will be full after watching.

Bud Baxter (Jack Lemmon) is a man in an awkward position. Allowing his bosses to use his apartment to have extramarital affairs, he doesn’t have control over his own home. Things get even worse when his manager, Mr. Sheldrak (Fred MacMurray), begins using the apartment to meet with elevator girl Fran Kubeilk (Shirley MacLaine), who Bud just so happens to be sweet for. Now he needs to find a way to keep his career and win the girl.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

Often held in the same regard as “It’s A Wonderful Life”, “Miracle on 34th Street” is full of classic holiday iconography. If you demand that your Christmas movies include a jolly Santa Claus, this is the best pick for you. The beloved flick follows Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn), a man asked to fill in as Santa Claus during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kringle proves such a hit during the annual parade that he is soon hired to appear as Santa at Macy’s New York Store on, you’ve guessed it, 34th Street, where again Kringle’s kind-hearted nature makes him extremely popular. However, Kringle swears he is no department store Santa, and instead claims to be the real deal. This all leads to a court case to determine if Kringle is indeed Santa Clause, or if he’s just a dubious con artist.

‘Holiday Inn’ (1942)

Before talking about “Holiday Inn,” it’s important to warn that the 1942 movie includes a sequence where two cast members don blackface. This sequence is hard to watch and grossly inappropriate in any context (modern or historical). This stain on the movie’s legacy should not be glossed over or ignored, but “Holiday Inn” is still a movie many watch each year to this day, and it’s where the song “White Christmas” originated.

Directed by Mark Sandrich, it sees a musical performer named Jim (Bing Crosby) suffer a major heartbreak when his soon-to-be-wife Lila (Virginia Dale) leaves him for a dancer named Ted (Fred Astaire). Leaving town to lick his wounds, Jim opens an entertainment venue and believes he’s found a new love with performer Linda (Marjorie Reynolds), but his world is sent spinning when Ted reappears and has eyes for the same woman … again.

