‘You’ season 5 gets first trailer and release date — here’s what to expect from the ‘killer finale’

After months of waiting, Netflix finally dropped the first teaser trailer for “You” season 5, along with the release date of April 24, 2025.

This news is bittersweet, as season 5 will mark the end of Joe’s (Penn Badgley) journey. While how his story ends remains a mystery, it’s possible this time he won’t escape the consequences of his actions. As the logline reads: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Since its debut in 2018, the series has been one of Netflix’s most popular hits, with all four seasons amassing over 1.1 billion viewing hours. However, all good things must come to an end, and it seems like Joe’s final chapter will be nothing short of intense.

Check out the trailer:

YOU: Season 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The new footage features appearances from Joe’s past and present love interests, including Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), and Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Their returns, however, come with their fair share of complications, and it seems like Joe will have a hard time overcoming his past actions.

In a voiceover, Joe says in his iconic voice: “Hello, you. Do you remember me? Because I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together: identities, cities, loves, complications. But all that led me here, to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you. You, who have been there the whole time and will be there with me to the end. Goodbye, you.”

The creepy new teaser gives us a glimpse of what’s in store for “You” season 5. So, here’s everything you need to know before the final season premieres this spring.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to expect from ‘You’ season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

The conclusion of season 4 offers some hints about what might unfold next. Joe fully embraced his murderous nature as he returned to New York with Kate, who believes his version of the “truth” regarding the events with Love in season 3.

Unsurprisingly, Joe once again evaded justice, this time by framing Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) for his crimes in London. However, there’s still one person who knows the truth about him — Marienne. She could take on an even larger role in season 5, potentially determined to expose Joe and bring his secrets to light.

Badgley shared a few details with People about where Joe’s journey is headed next: “I feel like it's building towards a greater resolution. That's what I want for Joe ... because now, the circumstances are actually different. He has a level of power and wealth that he's never had.”

He added: “With Love (Victoria Pedretti), he technically had wealth and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it and he didn't take it for his own. Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that's sort of a terrifying prospect. It’s an evolution of the whole conceit.”

if those glass walls could talk… Joe Goldberg returns for the fifth and final season of YOU, premiering April 24th🩸 pic.twitter.com/82HkzFNtL2January 16, 2025

Throughout the season, Joe encounters an enigmatic and free-spirited young woman named Bronte (Madeline Brewer), who challenges his comfortable, wealthy lifestyle. At the same time, he faces conflict with his wife Kate’s siblings. Clearly Joe has a lot going on, setting up his investable mental breakdown as his past catches up to him.

Executive producer Michael Foley told Netflix: “We always said that we would stop after five and [that], in a perfect world, we would bring Joe back home to New York. We loved the idea of things coming full circle for him. We’re excited by the fact that Joe came home as such a different person than [who] we saw in season 1. At the core of our final story for Joe is this dichotomy of the old and the new.”

With season 5 marking the series finale, Joe’s story is set to reach its conclusion, though it’s unlikely to be a happy one, considering his past actions (and whatever chaos he’s bound to stir up in the upcoming episodes). Based on the show’s history, viewers can expect one final, bloody chapter before it all comes to an end.

All 10 episodes of “You” season 5 will premiere on Netflix on April 24, 2025.