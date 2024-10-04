5 best shows like 'Nobody Wants This' to stream right now

If you loved the charming chaos and humor of “Nobody Wants This” on Netflix, you’re probably on the hunt for your next feel-good romantic comedy series that can deliver the same laugh-out-loud moments and heartwarming romance.

“Nobody Wants This” is currently No.1 on the streaming service, and for good reason — it's fantastic. The show follows the unexpected romance between a sex podcaster, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and a newly single rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). After meeting at a mutual friend’s dinner party, they quickly fall for each other and decide to date. But as they grow closer, they face many challenges due to their different lifestyles and meddling families.

So, after binge-watching the entire series, what's next? Whether you're craving more unexpected love stories or awkward yet hilarious dating mishaps, there’s a world of delightful rom-coms on streaming platforms just waiting to be discovered. In this list, we’ve handpicked five shows like “Nobody Wants This” to stream right now.

‘Love’ (2016)

“Love” is another Netflix original series you should binge next, as it offers a raw and honest look at modern relationships. The show follows the complicated love lives of two main characters, Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust), as they navigate the ups and downs of romance, personal growth and emotional baggage.

Mickey is a rebellious, self-destructive woman working at a radio station, while Gus is a nerdy, awkward and well-meaning guy who works as a tutor for a child actor on a TV show. Despite their stark differences, the two form a connection and begin a relationship that is far from perfect but is both relatable and filled with humor. As you can tell already, it’s perhaps the most similar to “Nobody Wants This” in the way it shows an awkward, unpredictable and rewarding relationship.

‘Catastrophe’ (2015)

“Catastrophe” is a British romantic comedy that follows the whirlwind relationship between Sharon (Horgan), an Irish schoolteacher living in London, and Rob (Delaney), an American advertising executive, who meet during a brief fling while Rob is on a business trip to the U.K.

What begins as a casual hookup turns into something much more serious when Sharon unexpectedly becomes pregnant. The two decide to try and make their unconventional relationship work, navigating the challenges of impending parenthood, cultural differences and the complexities of building a life together from scratch. Again, this show focuses on another unexpected relationship that has plenty of sharp humor and heartfelt moments.

‘Colin from Accounts’ (2022)

“Colin from Accounts” centers on two strangers, Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), who find themselves unexpectedly intertwined after a chance encounter involving a dog. The quirky premise kicks off when Gordon accidentally hits a stray dog with his car after being distracted by Ashley flashing him as a joke. Feeling responsible, the two decide to co-parent the injured dog — whom they ironically name Colin — despite their awkward and chaotic introduction.

As they navigate their new connection, the show explores their developing relationship, the challenges of modern dating and the personal baggage each carries. “Colin from Accounts” is filled with offbeat humor and awkward yet endearing moments that will remind you of Noah and Joanne’s relationship in “Nobody Wants This”. It’s a grounded portrayal of imperfect people finding companionship in unexpected ways.

‘You’re the Worst’ (2014)

“You're the Worst” is a darker romantic comedy series that explores modern relationships with a sharp, cynical tone. The show follows two self-destructive, deeply flawed individuals — Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere), a narcissistic British writer, and Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash), a cynical, commitment-phobic PR executive — who, after a chance meeting at a wedding, enter a relationship neither of them seems equipped to handle.

What sets “You're the Worst” apart is how it shows the messy, imperfect aspects of love and life. You’ll see the emotional struggles of its characters, including mental health issues like depression and PTSD, alongside their romantic misadventures. Despite their toxic tendencies and aversion to traditional relationship norms, Jimmy and Gretchen find themselves drawn to one another in a raw, sometimes chaotic, but ultimately genuine way. “You're the Worst is a refreshingly honest look at love and personal growth.

‘New Girl’ (2011)

“New Girl” is a quirky and beloved sitcom that follows Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel), an offbeat and bubbly woman who moves in with three single guys — Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston (Lamorne Morris) — after a rough breakup. The show revolves around their adventures in friendship, romance and all the absurdities of adult life.

One of the main draws of “New Girl” is the incredible chemistry between Jess and Nick. Their will-they-won't-they relationship becomes a central thread of the series, and the push and pull between Jess’s optimistic, quirky nature and Nick’s grumpy, laid-back attitude creates a perfect balance, leading to some of the most memorable and relatable romantic comedy moments in the show. Fans are hooked by their undeniable connection and the slow-burning romance that unfolds over the course of the series.

